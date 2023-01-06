LERSA To Sanwo-Olu, IGP: Implement #EndSARS panel’s recommendations

Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Alkali Baba, to implement the recommendations of the judicial panel of inquiry that probed the EndSARS protests as a means of ending extra judicial killings by police officers.

LERSA, in a letter addressed to the governor, condemned the recent killing of Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, a lawyer, and Mr. Gafaru Buraimoh by officers attached to Ajah Police Station. In the letter signed by LERSA president, Olorogun James Emadoye and General Secretary, Gbe-mi Adelekan, the body advised that on-duty police officers should not be allowed to consume, much less abuse alcoholic beverages and/or other proscribed drugs/ substances.

The statement said: “One of the recommendations after the End- SARS protest was the need to do psychological/ psychiatric evaluation of police officers, most especially those handling firearms, to ensure that they are mentally capable of discharging their statutory duties effectively.

