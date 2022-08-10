Lesbian stabs partner’s husband to death in Anambra

A suspected lesbian has been arrested with her married partner in Onitsha, Anambra State for allegedly, stabbing her partner’s husband to death.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Inland Town in the Commercial City.

It was said that the suspect was cut in the act with her partner by the young man before the incident.

When contacted, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident

He said the Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, had ordered that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for proper investigation.

It was further gathered that the victim was a worker with one of the Schools of Health in Anambra State.

According to a source, he got married and wedded his heartthrob in 2019.

According to the source: “Wonders shall never end. I don’t really know where this world is heading to again.

“That handsome man was every woman’s dream because of how handsome he was. He gave me their wedding invitation in 2019 and I attended the wedding.

“But look at how some useless people have ended his youthful life.”

The yet-to-be-identified lesbian, it was gathered, went to her married partner’s house when the man had left the house.

It was gathered that the suspect attacked and killed the deceased, identified as Ikechukwu.

The victim, it was gathered, came home unexpectedly and met his wife making out with her lesbian partner

And in the course of an argument and in the heat of the moment, the suspect stabbed him and he died immediately.

