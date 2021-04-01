Sports

Lesotho defended well to stop us from scoring more goals –Osimhen

Posted on

…says victory symbolic after
20-year absence in Lagos As Onuachu happy to prove doubters wrong

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has said their victory over Lesotho in the last African Cup of Nations qualifying match was a difficult one despite beating the Crocodiles 3-0 in Lagos on Tuesday. Osimhen, Oghene Etebo and Paul Onuachu scored as the Eagles wrapped up their 2022 AFCON qualifiers without a defeat. Osimhen who also provided the assist for the second goal admitted that their opponents made them to sweat for their victory. He said their less-fancied opponents defended very well which prevented the Eagles from scoring more goals. The Napoli striker, who was born and brought up in Lagos, believes the 3-0 victory was symbolic as the team marked their return to the country’s commercial capital after 20 years with a resounding win.

“It feels great to win and qualified; of course this game was important for us, it’s been 20 years since the Super Eagles last won a game here (in Lagos) and we are happy to be here to give the Lagosians a fantastic win and also be happy for the result against quite a difficult side because they defended well.

So, I’m happy to get a goal and an assist also and I am happy for the rest of my teammates,” he said. Also revelling in the euphoria of the victory was Onuachu who is happy to have proved his doubters wrong after scoring in both wins against Benin Republic and Lesotho. “Of course it’s always a good feeling for a striker to score; so I’m very proud of myself, the team and especially for Nigerians . “As a striker, you have to be good both with your legs and your head and this is what I do very very well and of course, to score as a striker is very important, it boosts the morale, the confidence and I have been doing that in my club so I always try to bring it to the national team and the last two games it’s been good. I’m very proud and happy for the team and for the country,” he said.

