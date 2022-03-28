Sports

Lesotho, Eswatini advance in Cup of Nations qualifiers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lesotho and Eswatini secured their passage to the group stages of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification on Sunday, but there was disappointment for Mauritius.

The teams are vying to reach the next stage of the preliminarily competition for the finals that are due to be staged in the ivory Coast next year.

Lesotho earned their place after a 3-1 victory over fellow COSAFA rival Seychelles at the neutral Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto. The first leg tie had finished 0-0.

Katleho Makateng scored a brace for the Likuena, while striker Motebang Sera scored as well in the comprehensive win. Seychelles netted via the penalty spot.

Eswatini eased into the next stage with a 2-1 home win over Somalia at the Mbombela Stadium in South Africa to claimed a 5-1 aggregate success.

Much of the hard work had been done in the away leg when they won 3-0 in Dar es Salaam, and it would have been a major shock had they not advanced.

Sabelo Ndzinisa and Fanelo Mamba netted the goals for Eswatini in the return game.But there was no such luck for Mauritius, who played to a 3-3 draw with Sao Tome e Principe to go out 4-3 on aggregate. That is despite both legs being played in Mauritius.

Mauritius took the lead via a Kevin Bru penalty, but the visitors turned the tables with two goals befoe halftime as Cardoso and Leal scored. The latter had also netted the goal in the first leg.

Dylan Collard equalised for Mauritius, but that joy was short-lived when Cardoso scored his second two minutes later.

Mauritius were thrown a life-line when striker Ashley Nazira equalised to make it 3-3 on the day, but they could not find the extra goal they needed to send them through.

Botswana had already secured their passage to the next stage when their opponents Eritrea pulled out, while South Sudan overcame Djibouti 5-2 on aggregate to win.

Chad and Gambia must still complete their tie. The latter lead 1-0 with the home leg to come in neutral Morocco on Tuesday.

*Courtesy: Mzansi Football

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Copa Libertadores: River Plate left with no goalkeepers after Covid outbreak

Posted on Author Reporter

• Virus has ruled out 20 players, including all eligible keepers • Marcelo Gallardo likely to start with defender in goal River Plate will be forced to play Wednesday’s Copa Libertadores tie with no recognised goalkeepers after a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad. Twenty River players have tested positive for the virus in recent days, including all […]
Sports

Contract situation ‘resolved’, says Leeds boss Bielsa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa’s contract situation has been “resolved”, the Argentine said on Thursday, ahead of his side’s Premier League opener against Manchester United over the weekend. Bielsa did not specify if he had signed a new deal but indicated that he would be at Elland Road for at least another season, reports […]
Sports

Guedes fires Valencia into Copa del Rey final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Goncalo Guedes’s stunning strike earned Valencia a 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg on Wednesday to take them back to the final three years after they won the title with a shock victory over Barcelona. It was no more than Valencia deserved as they dominated the match […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica