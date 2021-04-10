Less than 2% of COVID-19 vaccines administered worldwide was in Africa –WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) over the week disclosed that less than two per cent of the 690 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered globally have been in Africa. The body said that about 45 African countries have received vaccines and 43 of them have commenced vaccinations. It also said nearly 13 million of the 31.6 million doses delivered to Africa so far have been administered. Nigeria has vaccinated almost one million people. However, the pace of vaccine rollout is not uniform across the continent with 93 per cent of the doses given in 10 countries, said WHO.

“Although progress is being made, many African countries have barely moved beyond the starting line. Limited stocks and supply bottlenecks are putting COVID- 19 vaccines out of reach of many people in this region,” said WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti.

“Fair access to vaccines must be a reality if we are to collectively make a dent on this pandemic.” Ms Moeti said vaccine rollout preparedness has helped some countries reach a large proportion of the targeted high-risk population groups such as health workers. She noted that the 10 countries in the region that have vaccinated the most have used at least 65 per cent of their supplies. She said vaccine rollout in some countries has been delayed by operational and financial hurdles or logistical difficulties such as reaching remote locations.

“Africa is already playing COVID-19 vaccination catchup, and the gap is widening. While we acknowledge the immense burden placed by the global demand for vaccines, inequity can only worsen scarcity,” Moeti said. “More than a billion Africans remain on the margins of this historic march to overcome the pandemic.” Through the COVAX Facility, 16.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, mainly that produced by Oxford-Astra- Zeneca, have been delivered to African countries, according to the WHO.

Nigeria has benefitted from the COVAX facility having received approximately four million doses of the COVID-19 Astrazeneca vaccine. More than 4.3 million COVID- 19 cases have now been reported on the African continent and 114,915 lives lost, data from Worldometers shows. For the past two months, the region has seen a plateau of around 74, 000 new cases per week. However, Kenya is experiencing a third wave and the epidemic is showing an upward trend in 14 other African countries, including Ethiopia, Eritrea, Mali, Rwanda and Tunisia, Moeti said. Ms Moeti noted that WHO’s Global Advisory Committee for Vaccine Safety has concluded that the link between the Astra- Zeneca vaccine and the occurrence of rare blood clots is plausible but not yet confirmed.

Like this: Like Loading...