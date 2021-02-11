Lessons I learnt from my first marriage – Zaaki Azzay

Hip-hop music exponent, songwriter, music producer and TV presenter, Zaaki Azzay, talks about career and Nigerian music industry, COVID-19 pandemic, marriage and sundry issues, in this chat with TONY OKUYEME

Last year, after two years break, you released a new song titled ‘Notice’. Why did it take so long to come out with another song?

You know, when you are starting afresh and all you have is music, so all your attention is on music. You concentrate more and all that. Or when you become very famous you get busy traveling to different places to perform and then branch into other businesses. For instance, I have a TV programme now, and I have an event where I do awards every year. I operate other businesses apart from music, but music is still my major. So, that is why it appears like it’s taking too long. Of course it took years before I released ‘Notice’, but it won’t happen like that again. At least every year you will hear from me. I am already working on something.

Why did you have to take a break from recording songs to concentrate on live performances and television show?

At this level, because I am already well known and well respected, the people have a level of what they expect from me. I can’t go below that level; I have to be careful of what I come out with. And at this stage, our songs should be inspirational, because we are like legends now, we are veterans. So, anything you are bringing out has to have good meaning. Even though, all my songs from day one have been meaningful, but It has to be more meaningful; it has to be carefully tailored; it has to be thought about properly before bringing it out because a lot. All the young kids who are coming up should emulate us. They should see how we ended up; they should see how far we have gone, what we are now and how we are doing it now. It will correct a lot of things. They will see that it’s possible for you to be a singer, like I have been a singer for more than 20 years, but if you follow my pattern, if you follow the kind of decisions that I made in life or the kind of attitude or if you follow the ways that I have followed, you’ll also remain relevant for a very long time. That’s what we are trying to say at this level of our career.

You’re credited with being the pioneer of Hip-hop music in Nigeria. At the time, did you really set to out to pioneer such a music genre in Nigeria or was just by coincidence?

No, it wasn’t by coincidence. I had no choice actually, because at that time Nigerians don’t like Hiphop. Nobody was doing Hiphop in Nigeria, and that’s the only kind of music I know how to do. But fortunately, in the North we have a lot of Hiphop songs being promoted in the radio stations. A lot of Northerners like Hip-hop music somehow. So I grew up listening to Hip-hop from the radio stations. I grew up knowing how to do Hiphop, that was the only thing I knew how to do. I didn’t know how to do reggae that was reigning then or ragga and so on. So I had no choice, and by the time I came to Lagos nobody gave me any attention because I was doing Hip-hop; it was like a taboo. ‘Rap no dey sell for Nigeria’, that’s what the recording companies told me. They told me to go and do reggae or ragga like Majek Fashek, Blackey or Daniel Wilson or Alex Zito. But I insisted on doing Hiphop because I had no choice. Eventually when it came out I was shocked that even in Lagos and the entire Nigeria, everybody celebrated it. And that was the beginning of my career.

Torchlight has been a major feature of your act over time. Any plans to stop using it someday?

Why?

No. It’s impossible. It’s a covenant I made with God. How? It is part of my story. I was going to different recording companies like Premier, Polygram, EMI and so on in those days, and nobody gave me any attention because I was doing Hip-hop or rap music, as they called it then. I had no choice than to go into prayer and fasting. So, at the end of the day, I met a woman, she was the A&R Manager at EMI Music, Tolu Gay, and there was also Morgan Okunuga. They were the people that helped me. I was frustrated and sitting outside the gate one day when she (Tolu Gay) was walking in and she asked me: ‘Young man, what’s the problem?’ To cut the long story short, I told her my predicament, how many years I have been on the street trying to get a recording deal but nobody wanted to give me a recording deal because I was doing Hiphop. She listened to it, and she heard the remix I did on Onyeka Onwenu’s ‘One Love’, the Hiphop version. She liked it, and then they gave me an opportunity. While they gave an opportunity, there was fear of the unknown that nobody likes rap music in Nigeria, how am I going to sell? So while we were recording in the studio, at Klink Studio, Surulere, I was praying. And while I was praying the security man kept an old torchlight. So I went and grabbed the torchlight and I said, ‘God, You say we are the light of the world and the salt of the earth, that I promise You, make this music sell, let it happen. With this torchlight I am making a covenant with that I will never derail. I will constantly and permanently praise you all the days of my life if You make me famous and rich. With this torchlight I am saying show me the way.’ So it was a covenant prayer that I made, and I promised God that I would not stop holding the torchlight to remind me of the covenant that I made to him. That was how the torchlight thing came about.

Some stakeholders and critics alike have expressed concern about the poor lyrical content of Nigeria music today. What is your opinion about this?

It is very bad. I am not happy about it. I love music; my channel is always on music. The disappointing part is that you can’t sit down and watch one music video with your children. It is very disappointing, very heartbreaking for me. That is why I look forward to hearing from musicians like Dare Art Alade. I don’t know why he stopped singing. But to me, those are some of the great artists that were producing quality music that you can play anywhere. There is also Timi Dakolo; there is Cobhams Asuquo. Cobhams is still very relevant, he is playing; Timi Dakolo is still there. These are some of the Nigerian artistes that you can enjoy their music with or without your family. You can play it in the club, you can play it anywhere. That is how my own music is too. I think Nigerian musicians should look beyond just making money. They can try and create a legacy for themselves, writing and producing songs with good and inspiring lyrics. Look at some of the songs I did years ago, peo-still playing it and everybody is celebrating it, and I am still making money from them.

From your experience, what is your opinion about marriage?

Well, what I can only say about marriage is that I made my mistakes before, so I would advise anybody that is getting married must not do it in a hurry. That was one of my mistakes. And you must check out the person you are marrying; you must check out her family very well, see the parents. In fact, somebody once said that if you see your mother-in-law, that is your wife in future. But I would I say please make sure you check out the family of whoever you are marrying; forget love. Love is one thing, but marriage is an institution. You have to be careful. And you must get spiritual guardian. No matter how beautiful or kind or nice the girl or the man may look, if you don’t get God’s approval do not go there, because at the end you don’t want to experience what I experienced in my marriage. That is all I have to say.

What are your thoughts about the COVID-19 pandemic?

I think Nigerians are being very bad with regards to their attitudes towards COVID-19. I don’t why Nigerians take everything for granted; it is not fair. They would not do the right thing. Nigerians still gather in public places without their masks. There are not following the rules and regulations of COVID-19. They would not wash their hands when they are supposed to. The most important one is the face mask. Most people are wearing their masks on their necks. I don’t like the way Nigerians behave when it comes to things like that. I think it is because we’ve had too many bad leaders over the years. I think that’s where our problems come from. The root of everything in this country is bad leadership; because we’ve had bad leaders all these years that would tell you that they’re going green and you see them and they are going red. We’ve had leaders who have made promises and failed; we’ve had selfish leaders and bad leaders. So when the government is campaigning for something nobody seems to believe them anymore. Nigerians now think that everything is politics, even at the detriment of their own lives.

