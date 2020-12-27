Let Christmas teach our leaders the need to serve, save Nigerians –Bishop Ighele

The Presiding Minister of Holy Spirit Mission, Bishop Charles Ighele, explains the lessons of Christmas pointing out why Nigerian leaders should see the need to serve and save Nigerians from the evils of bad governance, in this interview with TAI ANYANWU

Sir, it’s Christmas season again. Could you tell us what the essence of Christmas is and why the world is always wild with jubilation during this festivity?

The three most important days since man was created are the day Adam and Eve decided that they will not be under God’s rule again, the day Jesus, the sacrifice that was needed and provided to put right what Adam put wrong was born (Christmas) and the day Jesus was crucified and sacrificed to undo the evil Adam brought to the world (Good Friday).

For those who understand the true meaning of Christmas, Christmas is a special season to celebrate and enjoy the season the Lamb that was needed for the sacrifice of the redemption of mankind was provided through the virgin birth. For many others who do not know the meaning, it is a very serious religious celebration.

It is, however, a very good thing that Christmas is celebrated by those who know its significance and those who do not know its significance. Whether the actual date Jesus came to planet earth is known or not does not matter. Such an important day that the offering for sin was made available by God should be merrily celebrated. It has to be a merry Christmas.

To many, its a period to relish in all forms of rollicking and spending spree. How should Christmas be properly celebrated?

The best way to celebrate Christmas is for our hearts to be full of thanksgiving to God for providing us with the offering needed to reconcile us to God and make us sons of God again. The eating, singing, clothing and all other forms of holy amusements should be outward expressions of inward Holy Spirit induced joy. Any form of celebration that is stained with what is sinful is not good for Christmas.

As a Church leader, did you organise the traditional Christmas Carols in your church despite the fear that large gathering could result in spike of COVID-19 infection?

Our churches held Christmas Carol nights but we kept to the COVID-19 rules. There were Christmas songs, drama and many other types of holy amusements. It is a pity that a second wave of COVID-19 infections has been allowed to occur. I have always said that we should keep doing those things that led to the reduction of the virus.

Can you imagine a Christmas celebration without the traditional Carols and what does it portend to the church of God?

Christmas should be celebrated but we should keep to the rules.

Could you let us in on any other special arrangement to avert the COVID-19 spike aside the conditionalities prescribed by government?

The COVID-19 rules has restricted us from making the type of publicity we would have loved to make. It has made us to decide to make minimum publicity so that social distancing can be maintained. We will not want to be those who will give government problems at times such as these.

How did you feel about the threat to ban this year’s Christmas Carols by the Presidential Task Force on Covid19?

I was not aware that the COVID-19 Task Force had threatened to tamper with Christmas celebrations. However, it is good that such a step was was not taken.

How justified would such a ban have been considering that there are no such restrictions on market places, bus terminals and other public places that opened for business?

The need to save and serve Nigerians is what Nigerian politicians and other leaders should learn from Christmas. The need to save and serve lost humanity was what made Christ to come to the world by being put into planet earth through a virgin. He left His glorious throne to save and serve humanity. Instead, the typical Nigerian politician, clergy, traditional rulers, business leaders, husbands etc. see leadership as a sign that they have arrived.

They therefore see themselves as big men to be respected and served. They see themselves as people to be adored. Unfortunately, many citizens see themselves like Frans Fanon’s “Wretched of the Earth” whose only reason for being alive is to take the crumbs that fall from the masters’ table.

Instead of using leadership to lift up the common man the way they would do to their own children, they use their positions to lift up their loved ones and children and and have perfected the knowledge of the crumbs that will make the politically illiterate masses to be happy. And they call this leadership.

But there is a third estate that is rising. They belong to no political party. They are not apolitical. They are not partisan. But they have a measure of political literacy and sagacity.

The government should sit up to save and serve the people, if not this group will keep getting stronger and stronger until they get stronger than the government. If government is serious, they should identify, study and provide what this group is demanding.

