Let God work in you

The world of God says in Romans 12:2-3 (KJV): ” And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God. For I say, through the grace given unto me, to every man that is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think; but to think soberly, according as God hath dealt to every man the measure of faith.”

At salvation, the very nature of God came into your heart/your being and you come alive unto God again. You then become a highly useful person for God. There is no limit to what God can do through you. But there comes a stumbling block of human fallen mentality, the fall of Adam from divine wisdom and power has it effects on all humanity.

The natural human mentality of failure, sin hatred, fear, jealousy, sickness, poverty, death, guiltiness, envy, etc has settled and replace divine/ Godly mentality of purity, love, immortality, health, faith, riches, freedom, etc. What are we driving at? It is this: God needs you to break loose from the Mentality that hinder you from receiving all that He has for you. God wants you to change your thinking patterns for that is the true meaning of repentance. He wants you to change your habitual sinful natural thinking that has been enshrined in your blood gene from Adam. To God, your thinking makes you or breaks you.

What do you truly think about money and riches? That is why you are where you are financially and in godliness. What do you think about your career? That is why you are where you are today career-wise, what do you think about your spiritual life? That’s why you are whom you are spiritually today, what do you think about life and other people? That is why you are whom you are today. That consistent nature of your thinking that has become automatic and as been transferred into your heart as your believes and value system is what has trapped you into automatically submitting to fate/providence.

For example, a man who has been told that male children don’t make it in their family will naturally succumb to that mentality unless that foundational error is destroyed through the word of God: “Hebrews 4:12 (KJV) For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.” “Proverbs 23:7 (KJV) For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he: Eat and drink, saith he to thee; but his heart is not with thee.”

When the Bible talks about your heart, it refers to your spiritual being, it means your subconscious/ your invisible self. When your thought about something whether positive or negative thoughts remain persistent it’s transferred from your mind into your heart from there it becomes your mentality and automatically over ride other thoughts on the same matter.

I challenge you today to pick up your Bible and books in any area of concern in your life, look into your life, come on, settle down and tell yourself the truth about yourself, do a thorough soul searching by the word, searching your thoughts & beliefs systems with God’s word. What are those mentalities that brings you pains and shame? Begin to renew your mind about them via the word of God. You are the driver of your own life, take responsibility and engage all godly principles about your thoughts and Mentality and you will thank God and testify. Finally, Jesus says: Matthew 15:18-20 (KJV) But those things which proceed out of the mouth come forth from the heart; and they defile the man. For out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications, thefts, false witness, blasphemies: These are the things which defile a man: but to eat with unwashen hands defileth not a man. Oh Lord Jesus, I surender my heart to you build me up in your word, Amen!

