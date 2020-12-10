News

Let nothing distract you from receiving from God, Adeboye warns

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has enjoined participants at the first ever virtual Holy Ghost convention to ensure that nothing distracted them from receiving the blessings which God has prepared for the people. He gave the advice during his opening sermon of praise. He said: “We thank the Almighty God, the controller of the universe, for the privilege of celebrating another Congress.

He has preserved us all through the year since the last Congress for a special evening experience at this year’s Congress. “May His Name be glorified forever in Jesus’ Mighty Name – Amen! “This year’s Congress is very special in many ways. We shall spend quality time on the opening day to praise God for His wondrous works at the last Congress and ever since.

“Each day has been planned with you in mind – the opening day, the daily morning, afternoon and evening sessions. “It’s your turn to fly. Do not let anyone or any situation distract you. It is a special encounter with the Lord Himself. Be very ready to receive Him; be prayerful, focused and expectant.” The day was largely devoted to praising God. The performance of the Mass Choir of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) was a high point at the opening of the 2020 Holy Ghost Congress of the church.

