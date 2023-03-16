Let Nsukka, Enugu obidients do it again for Labour Party – Ugwu

Amidst the resounding sweep by OBIdients in Nsukka specially, and Enugu State generally, in the last Presidential and National Assembly elections, a good governance advocate and LP Coordinator of Youth Expressions for Service, (YES), Collins Steve Ugwu, have thanked them immensely for rising up to wipe off a shame that was drowning their heritage of decency, and proud cultural dignity.

“What you people did with spectacular braveness, was not just washing our faces clean with the strong detergent of your votes, but infact going further to rinse it in our historic “Ugwu Asho” spring water of purity, to reclaim an integrity known as our unique emblem to global humanity” he proclaimed. This keen resolve to break the jinx of the worst mis-governance since democracy came back, multi layered deceptions, and ideas frozen menace of the past eight years, must again boom like dane guns this Saturday, March 18, as we troop out to vote massively and fearlessly for Labour Party Governorship Candidate Hon. Chijioke Edoga and his league of House of Assembly candidates.

I urge you earnestly, Great Obidients, that we need to perfect what we just began, by making sure that those who made festivals out of our misery, and danced on our tears of agony, are leashed to watch a new dawn they refused to make happen. Tell me, how can anyone rationally comprehend the brutal neglect of Nsukka, and her remorseless abandonment for a banal “Nrashi” (licking) binge, by an administration donated to Nsukka zone to lift her people infrastructurally and economically, as was done in other places.?

The crying need to “Restore the dignity of man” democratically, as the host of the premier citadel of learning in Iboland and beyond, is an abiding duty this Saturday. What you must be proud of individually, as you go out to vote Labour Party faithfully, is that you are taking down a “political nest” built on lies, and living large on greed that has no virtue nor NAFDAC number. Our best option therefore, is to rightly enforce their expiry very decently but effectively. Let me salute in a special way, those Obidients who in the viral video all over the social media, were captured rejecting the drinks of the PDP Governorship candidate, and went ahead to spill the entire content as libation on the ground, in the solemn presence of our revered priest and veteran yoke breaker.

That providential appeasement on “Ugwu Monso” – holy ground, can only be seen that in Enugu, the yoke reof sacrilege is broken by God using OBIdients movements and a new covenant raised for liberation, development and inclusive prosperity.

Now that the afflictions of this strange “gburugburu episode” has collapsed, we hope it serves a deep reflection on the poverty of imperial man when the hand of God and the will of the people arise. I therefore advise those that has been elected, and those that will be elected this Saturday, to know that as chosen servants of the people, to speak and represent them, the discredited confetti of “Nrashi” ala carte for a few, must give way to a royal banquet of POssibilities for all as clearly envisioned in the Consumption to Production Manifesto of LP. The job you are seeking, you have received, so go work the talk from day one. Please remember that elections are four years cycle that ends pretty quick, if you don’t, ask those that thought they have a political dynasty going for them and their cohorts alone. So be aware that all too soon the same masses will come back again to mark your scorecard and pass their inevitable verdict.

Like this: Like Loading...