Let our celebration be limited, we’ve just begun hardwork, Tinubu charges APC stakeholders

…says Buhari’s a dependable leader

…vows to sustain President’s legacy

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has called on the party’s stakeholders to celebrate in a limited manner following his emergence as the candidate for the 2023 Presidential election.

This came as he described President Muhammadu Buhari as a dependable leader.

Tinubu, who was at the residence of the President in Aso Rock to pay a ‘thank you’ visit to Buhari late Thursday, was accompanied by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Mr Wale Tinubu.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Tinubu vowed to sustain Buhari’s legacies when he wins the election and is sworn in as his successor.

He commended the President for providing a level playing field for the process of selecting the party’s presidential candidate, recalling that Buhari had on many occasions promised to support the democratic process and had proven that with the party’s presidential primary which he won.

“He promised the whole country and the world that he will build a legacy of transparency and consistency. Legacy of a level playing ground for all the aspirants. He will be committed to democratic principles and values and he did so.

“He didn’t endorse anybody, he didn’t impose anybody; he did not, at any time, attempt to tinker with the process of this election to favour one tribe or the other. He was steadfast, he was trustworthy, he was dependable, he was a leader,

“If he had to give it to anybody yesterday, it’s not my victory that is important, it’s the process and the management of that election that gave it to President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

Asked what his selling point would be on the campaign for the 2023 election, he said: “That I’m brilliant, I am experienced, from the private sector, to public sector and ready to hit the ground running same day and not mess up the legacy of progress and honesty that is left behind for me and handed over to me by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“All APC family members should celebrate in a limited manner, we have just begun the hardwork ahead to win the victory for our party is a hard one and we will win.”

Asked also of the choice of his running mate he said: “I won’t tell you that. That is my right, it’s in my pocket book”.

