Top Stories

Let our celebration be limited, we’ve just begun hardwork, Tinubu charges APC stakeholders

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…says Buhari’s a dependable leader

…vows to sustain President’s legacy

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has called on the party’s stakeholders to celebrate in a limited manner following his emergence as the candidate for the 2023 Presidential election.

This came as he described President Muhammadu Buhari as a dependable leader.

Tinubu, who was at the residence of the President in Aso Rock to pay a ‘thank you’ visit to Buhari late Thursday, was accompanied by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Mr Wale Tinubu.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Tinubu vowed to sustain Buhari’s legacies when he wins the election and is sworn in as his successor.

He commended the President for providing a level playing field for the process of selecting the party’s presidential candidate, recalling that Buhari had on many occasions promised to support the democratic process and had proven that with the party’s presidential primary which he won.

“He promised the whole country and the world that he will build a legacy of transparency and consistency. Legacy of a level playing ground for all the aspirants. He will be committed to democratic principles and values and he did so.

“He didn’t endorse anybody, he didn’t impose anybody; he did not, at any time, attempt to tinker with the process of this election to favour one tribe or the other. He was steadfast, he was trustworthy, he was dependable, he was a leader,

“If he had to give it to anybody yesterday, it’s not my victory that is important, it’s the process and the management of that election that gave it to President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

Asked what his selling point would be on the campaign for the 2023 election, he said: “That I’m brilliant, I am experienced, from the private sector, to public sector and ready to hit the ground running same day and not mess up the legacy of progress and honesty that is left behind for me and handed over to me by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“All APC family members should celebrate in a limited manner, we have just begun the hardwork ahead to win the victory for our party is a hard one and we will win.”

Asked also of the choice of his running mate he said: “I won’t tell you that. That is my right, it’s in my pocket book”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: PDP hierarchy mounts pressure on Atiku to drop ambition

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The yet-to-be-announced presidential ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is set to face stiff opposition from some influential blocs and individuals within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Telegraph has learnt.   Although the 2019 presidential candidate of the PDP is yet to formally express his intention to run again for the position in […]
Editorial Top Stories

Danger of peace deals with Boko Haram

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The security situation in Nigeria has reached an alarming level. A few weeks ago, the dreaded terror group, Boko Haram, invaded no fewer than 65 communities and displaced over 5,000 villagers from their ancestral homes in Shiroro and Munya local government areas of Niger State. In the wake of that invasion, the state Governor Abubakar […]
News Top Stories

Buhari hints on pardon for Saro-Wiwa, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari has hinted on possible post-humous state pardon for Ken Saro-wiwa and other Ogoni activists executed by the regime of former military Head of State, the late Sanni Abacha. The President gave this hint yesterday, while hosting the leaders of Ogoni land at the Presidential Villa. It would be recalled that Saro-wiwa and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica