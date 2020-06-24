Sports

Let Yobo handle Eagles’ defence for you, Sodje tells Rohr

Ex-international Sam Sodje believes new Super Eagles assistant coach Joseph Yobo will permanently solve the defence problem in the team with his appointment and urged Manager Gernot Rohr to give the former national team captain the chance to work mainly on his back line.

The Nigeria Football Federation had replaced Imama Amapakabo with the former Eagles skipper in the technical crew. And Sodje insisted the appointment of the former Everton Football Club defender is a right peg in a round hole. He said it was a sort of the role he had always urged the NFF to create in the squad, saying a defensive-minded coach would impact greatly on the team. “Yobo is such a great guy with immense experience as a player. He understands the national team having played for Nigeria for several years.

“I am sure Rohr will find him extremely useful; the coach should look at Yobo and say ‘go and fix my defence’. He was a top level defender during his time and should know how to work with these young lads. “I have always said that the Super Eagles’ defence line needs proper coordination; while he keeps his eyes on the broader scope of the job under Rohr, the Manager needs to give Yobo greater responsibilities by handling the backline,” he said.

