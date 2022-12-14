News

Let your campaign be issue-based, Ogboru tells Oborevwori, Omo-Agege

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba Comment(0)

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, yesterday challenged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, to let their campaign be issue-based, or they should step down. Ogboru, who made the statement while speaking to newsmen in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, said the governorship candidate of the APC, Omo-Agege and that of the PDP, Oborevwori, to stop using Ogboru’s name to create unhealthy political atmosphere in the state. Ogboru said he does not need anyone in APC or PDP to speak on his behalf regarding his views about Omo-Agege or Oborevwori, adding that their campaigns should be issue-based and that what they can offer Delta people if they win, or should step down since they do not have plans for the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Retired military officers cry out over alleged illegal deductions from pensions

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

…urge the NSIWC to also probe 24 months pension arrears Military pensioners have cried out over alleged illegal deductions from their pensions by the Military Pensions Board (MPB). The retired military officers had earlier in May appealed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the board with a view to determining why […]
News

Nigeria, Africa losing out due to negative perception – Gbenga Daniel

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has lamented that Nigeria and Africa are losing out economically due to negative perception or not being properly presented to the world. Daniel said, unlike the developed countries, Africans are in the habit of ‘showcasing’ their dark side to the world. The former governor spoke in Abeokuta […]
News

NMA sad over killing of Akunyili’s husband

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said it is saddened by the gruesome murder of one of its member, Dr. Chike J Akunyili (Agbalanze), who was the widower of Prof Dora Akunyili, former Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). The NMA called on federal and state governments […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica