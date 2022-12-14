Let your campaign be issue-based, Ogboru tells Oborevwori, Omo-Agege

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, yesterday challenged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, to let their campaign be issue-based, or they should step down. Ogboru, who made the statement while speaking to newsmen in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, said the governorship candidate of the APC, Omo-Agege and that of the PDP, Oborevwori, to stop using Ogboru’s name to create unhealthy political atmosphere in the state. Ogboru said he does not need anyone in APC or PDP to speak on his behalf regarding his views about Omo-Agege or Oborevwori, adding that their campaigns should be issue-based and that what they can offer Delta people if they win, or should step down since they do not have plans for the state.

