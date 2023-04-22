News

Let Your Govt Be All-Inclusive, Baptist Convention Counsels Tinubu

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Nigerian Baptist Convention has called on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to ensure an all-inclusive government when he takes over power on May 29.

The President of the convention, Rev. Israel Akanji made the call on Saturday while addressing journalists at a press conference to herald the 110th National Convention of the Baptist Convention, at the Baptist International Convention Centre, Lufuwape town, along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The theme of the convention is: “Entering into Newness through Love and Unity”.

Akanji said the incoming administration should take cognizance of the geographical, religious, and ethnic balance of the country.

He said, “I will request of him to make his government admirable by deploying his wealth of experience to handling the perennial issues of our great country”.

“When in office fully, the new President must ensure an all-inclusive government, taking cognizance of geographical, religious, and ethnic balance; alleviation of poverty, development of infrastructure, especially roads, power, hospitals and education; provision of employment and assurance of security in our Nigeria”.

“I believe the President-elect is fully aware of how some of our best brains are dumping their jobs in Nigeria in search of greener pastures in the Western world”.

“We believe that with some intentionality to curb this trend, the federal government can devise means of ensuring that these are God-given brilliant Nigerians are retained to serve their fatherland, which they love dearly”.

He added, “Nigerians are good people if the leaders show the right example. The new President must take advantage of the goodwill of Nigerians to ensure that mistakes of various past leaders become raw materials to provide our country with the best leadership possible”.

“Policies to be adopted must be with a human face. Leadership must be conscious of the hardships which accompany policies that are hurriedly and unpreparedly made for a big country such as Nigeria”.

“For instance, in the recent case of the Naira redesign, while the idea might have been good, there were visible signs of unpreparedness for the steps that were taken, which brought a lot of hardship to Nigerians. Such approaches must be carefully avoided in the future and leadership must be constantly responsive to the cries of the masses”.

Fighting the challenge of insecurity facing the country, Akanji said, demands a holistic approach, that must come from the very top of the leadership of the nation.

Adedayo Babatunde
Adedayo Babatunde

