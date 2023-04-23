News

Let your govt be all inclusive, Baptist Convention tells Tinubu

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), has called on the President- elect, Bola Tinubu, to ensure an all-inclusive government when he takes over power on May 29. The President of the Convention, Rev. Israel Akanji made the call on Saturday, while addressing journalists at a Press Conference to herald the 110th National Convention of the Baptist Convention, at Baptist In-ternational Convention Centre, Lufuwape town, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The theme of the convention is: “Entering into Newness through Love and Unity”. Akanji said, the incoming administration should take cognizance of the geographical, religious, and ethnic balance of the country. He said: “I will request of him to make his government admirable by deploying his wealth of experience to handling the perennial issues of our great country”.

“When in office fully, the new President must ensure an all-inclusive government, taking cognizance of geographical, religious, and ethnic balance; alleviation of poverty, development of infrastructure, especially roads, power, hospitals and education; provision of employment and assurance of security in our Nigeria.

“I believe the Presidentelect is fully aware of how some of our best brains are dumping their jobs in Nigeria in search of greener pastures in the Western world. “We believe that with some intentionality to curb this trend, the federal government can devise means of ensuring that these Godgiven brilliant Nigerians are retained to serve their fatherland, which they love dearly”. He added: “Nigerians are good people if the leaders show the right example. The new President must take advantage of the goodwill of Nigerians to ensure that mistakes of various past leaders become raw materials to provide our country the best leadership possible

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Illegal duty: Two policemen dismissed in Delta State

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Two policemen, Sgts Felix Ebikabowei and Ndubuisi Abazie, who embarked on illegal duty in Delta state, were yesterday dismissed by the police authorities. They were found guilty of assaulting a tricycle (Keke) rider, one Broderick Omesan, while on the illegal duty in Warri axis of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, […]
News

Zoning presidency to south-east will make Nigeria’s unity real – COSEYL

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba 

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) told political stakeholders in the country that zoning the 2023 presidency to the South East will bring total unity to Nigeria. COSEYL said it is alarmed by the position of some groups in Northern Nigeria who think that rotation of the position of the president to allow […]
News Top Stories

June 12: We must solve insecurity for free, safe election –Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

…says voters’ right’ll be protected, preserved   President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to tackle the prevailing challenge of insecurity in the country in order to ensure the conduct of free, safe and secured general elections in 2023.   The President, in a national live broadcast commemorating the nation’s Democracy Day today, also assured Nigerians that […]

Leave a Comment