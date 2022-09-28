‘Let your positive convictions lead you’

“It’s all in the mind,” says George Harrison. In this collection, entitled Perspective, and written by Dr. Kaltume Akubo, the poet expresses in a way to inspire the readers’ thoughts through poems. The poet successfully wrote the poems for personal development and self-discovery. This 2022 publication of Gift for Love Charity Foundation, a charity organisation aimed at supporting the less privileged in the society, especially orphans, women, youths and positively impacting humanity, offers the readers 50 poems, 108-page, that plumb the depths of human nature through its belief, attitudes, behaviors, courage and desires.

Through this collection, from ‘Treasured Vessel to Opportunities’, Dr. Akubo presents her poetic voice to the themes of ‘Personal development’, ‘Discovery’, ‘Perspective’, ‘Motivation’, ‘Mindset’, and ‘Influence’. The 50 poems which are extraordinarily powerful and inspiring, are as follows, ‘Treasured Vessel’; ‘A Deserved Trophy’; ‘Forgiveness in Love’; ‘A Secret Like’; ‘A Love Letter to Self ’; ‘The First Time’; ‘The Process’; ‘Purpose’; ‘Action Speaks’; ‘Family’; ‘Aspire for More’; ‘From Me to You’; ‘A Moment in Time for Retreat’; ‘You are Good Enough’; ‘Joy and Rejoice’; ‘Choices’; ‘A Great Valour as Heart’; ‘As the Sun Sets Behind the Cloud’; ‘Black or White’; ‘Mother’s Heart’; ‘Moving Forward’; ‘Footprints in the Mud’; ‘It is Okay to’; ‘The Heart of a Child’; ‘Lesson Learnt’; ‘Contentment’; ‘A Time to Love’; ‘Gratitude; Smile’; ‘Hope’; ‘Do You Know’; ‘You are not Alone’; ‘Guard your Heart’; ‘No quitting but Determination’; ‘In the Eye of the Beholder’; ‘A Desire for Heaven’; ‘Step by Step’; ‘Each Day is a Chance’; ‘Going Home’; ‘Make it Count’; ‘Discover your Strength’; ‘A True Hero’; ‘Your Voice’; ‘See Yourself this Way’; ‘The Day Afer, Try Again’; ‘Treasure your Dreams, Believe Them’; ‘A Drop of Kindness’; ‘Finishing Strong’; ‘Cherishing Friendships’; and ‘Opportunities’.

‘Guard Your Heart’, has been explained by the poet to open the minds of the readers. A free verse, one stanza and eight lines poem, to make the readers make sure their hearts are guarded against negativity of any form. The mind is the bank that floes the issues of life. Whatever is allowed to be deposited there will be withdrawn like money sooner or later. This favourite lines of the poem s will help stick into the brains of the readers: Guard your heart against negativity/ Don’t forget to lock it against depression/ Let your positive convictions lead you/ Through this, proper rest will be yours.

The poem in this collection titled, ‘No Quitting but Determination’ shows that Dr. Kaltume Akubo expressed her motherly poetic voice to inspire the minds of her readers that nothing can stop them from achieving their goals, aims or dreams. A free stanza, one verse, 12 lines poem, expressing the fact that there is no excuse to quit. The first- two lines and last two lines of the poems should motivate the readers to keep going: Failure doesn’t mean defeat/ It presents a chance to try again/ Determination is important in life/ It keeps you on the path of achievements.

The poem titled ‘Treasure Your Dreams, Believe Them’ was explained by the life poet to open the eyes of the readers to the fact that their dreams have the power to come alive. Every achievement seen today started from been a dream. Everyone has his/her unique dream. Allow it t come to reality by your affirmations, diligence, persistence and hard work.

The poem titled ‘A Desire for Heaven’ was explained by the poet to the fact that after the experience on earth there is still another eternal experience waiting for us all. In all thine doing/ getting on earth. Don’t forget Heave. Allow that word rest in our head and heart and it should control the way you think, act, behave and relate with others.

The 50 beautiful poems in this collection, arranged tenderly and creatively captivating manner. But the page number of the book doesn’t tally with the table of contents numbering. The author can do well to make corrections in subsequent books. Each poem should be written in short stanzas for better organization. I am inspired and wowed by the powerful and strong voice and choice of words of the poet. Dr. Kaltume Akubo’s ‘Perspective’ is a recommended handbook for everyone that’s on the path to self-discovery and personal development.

