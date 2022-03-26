Arts & Entertainments

Let your PVC do the talking –Jaywon urges fans

Singer, Oluwajuwonlo Iledara, better known as Jaywon, has advised his teaming fans and lovers of his music to allow their PVC do the talking this time around ahead of the 2023 general elections, noting that politicians in their usual way will begin to make empty promises and as such there is need checkmate them.

He said: ‘‘Don’t sell your future and that of your generation for chicken change that won’t be able to buy it back when the time comes. The need to get your voters card to enable you vote for the right candidate should be paramount at the moment, N5, 000 and other petty things won’t secure you forever’’.

Jaywon also called on other entertainers to see the need to do more of educating their followers on the importance of getting their voters card ahead of the 2023 general elections rather involve in unnecessary social media clap-back. On his music, Jaywon disclosed that he is currently putting finishing touches on the release of his 5th studio album titled; Jahbahlee, which means strength in Swahili language. The album is expected to be released

 

Two housemates, Arin, Princess, evicted from BBNaija

  Two Housemates Arin and Princess, have been evicted in ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 6 tagged ‘Shine Ya Eye’. Six housemates: Emmanuel, Nini, Saskay, Princess and Tega were nominated for Eviction. Arin and Princess were evicted during the Sunday live show as they scored the lowest votes. The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season […]
Timeless Memories: Celebrating Ulli Beier, Soyinka in conversation

An illustrative art exhibition and book project titled Timeless Memories: A Celebration of Life and For Humanity (Conversations between Ulli Beier and Wole Soyinka), is billed to open on November 16 at Freedom Park, Lagos. The event is part of this year’s edition of Lagos Book and Art Festival (LABAF), which begins on November 15 […]
Early signals of sickle cell disorder in print

Traffic signs are static, but they are consistent. They are meant to instruct road users, whether transporters or pedestrians. Their interpretation remains the same, irrespective of tribe, culture, your mood or disposition. Red means stop, yellow means get ready and green means go. You must obey these traffic signals if you must pass that way. […]

