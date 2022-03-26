Let your PVC do the talking –Jaywon urges fans

Singer, Oluwajuwonlo Iledara, better known as Jaywon, has advised his teaming fans and lovers of his music to allow their PVC do the talking this time around ahead of the 2023 general elections, noting that politicians in their usual way will begin to make empty promises and as such there is need checkmate them.

He said: ‘‘Don’t sell your future and that of your generation for chicken change that won’t be able to buy it back when the time comes. The need to get your voters card to enable you vote for the right candidate should be paramount at the moment, N5, 000 and other petty things won’t secure you forever’’.

Jaywon also called on other entertainers to see the need to do more of educating their followers on the importance of getting their voters card ahead of the 2023 general elections rather involve in unnecessary social media clap-back. On his music, Jaywon disclosed that he is currently putting finishing touches on the release of his 5th studio album titled; Jahbahlee, which means strength in Swahili language. The album is expected to be released

