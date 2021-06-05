News

Let youths be your priority, Temitope Ajayi urges government

A United States of America-based business consultant, social entrepreneur and an ardent community activist, Chief (Mrs) Temitope Ajayi has called onn the government to consider youths in their developmental programmes. The President of All Nigerian American Congress (ANAC) wanted the government to place emphasis on the youths.

Ajayi, who said that “he that is down needs fear no fall,” emphasised that an idle hand is the devil’s workshop, and that Nigerian youths should be empowered. “We need an organization to monitor the money that we give these children. “Nigerian youths are very hard-working. But nobody is showing them love. “The government is giving them money through the Minister of Labour, Minister of Women Affairs, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, even through the Vice President, but who is monitoring them.

“We should teach them how to invest the money. Let them know that they should work hard. “We should be like China. The government should fund cottage industries. “An organization like NAFDAC should be a pararstaral, it should not be under the Ministry of Health, they are dealing with the masses. “We should be like China that promotes cottage industries. We need to brand our products. “When I empower these youths to produce products, I still support them because most of these businesses are under N100,000. Do we have banks for cottage industries. “I feel for President Muhammadu Buhari.

I am s mother, I feel for my country Nigeria as I feel for my future,’ she said. She told Saturday Telegraph in a chat that the people in power now might not be retiring soon to allow the young ones to rule, but that the fundamental issue right now is to get the young adults employed. “All the other things about restructuring and what have you are grammar. Let us get our children engaged before we talk of other issues. “I cry to God in my own little way and my impact is being felt. “Even if nobody acknowledges me, God does. How many of our products make Google.

I have turned my home in Lekki, Lagos to a cottage industry. It is not easy to train young adults. “We have to show them love. What I am doing for them is important. I have invested in almost 600 young adults and women. “Raising the children should be our number one priority. We should not be talking about investors coming into Nigeria. “Let us start producing our own. Every money I have saved, even my retirement money I use for them.

“We produce items here in Nigeria through our young adults and women. These were boys that were on the streets, and God is helping me,” she said. Ajayi, who said that she was convinced that God would reverse the captivity of the country, added that it is in the nation’s DNA to excel, and that God has made it possible for the country. She gave examples of the Director General of World Trade Centre, Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala and the President of African Development Bank (Afdb) Mr. Akinwunmi Adeshina, who are both Nigerians. “For the next two years, everyone should support President Muhammadu Buhari to succeed. The burden is too much on the President. Every year, we turn out graduates, who is employing them. “I wish Nigeria all the best and I pray for all the people in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari,” she said.

