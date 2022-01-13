Let’s adopt 1963 Constitution to solve Nigeria’s problems –Attah

Obong Victor Attah is a former governor of Akwa Ibom State. In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s recent letter on Niger Delta, the Nigerian federalism and activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Between 1999 and 2007 you were at the forefront in the struggle for restructuring, resource control, federalism and all of that. How do you feel that many years after, we are still on that same point and the country does not seem to have moved beyond where it was in 2007?

I don’t think we are at the same point; we have actually moved backwards because some of the things we are seeing today did not occur in the past. We should have moved a lot further forward if we have only listened to the voice of reason. I want to deal with the issue of why we are where we are.

We have a number of people who think they love Nigeria more than others and because of that they put forward theories that don’t help us in any way. Let me refer specifically to the letter written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo. We all know that General Obasanjo is not a democrat.

He belongs to a profession whose structure of command is dictatorial and that is really the truth. His letter talked about federalism and sovereignty and I like to deal with those because they are the fundamental things that have kept us back as a country. I said he is not a democrat and I will give you my reasons, if you look at the bewildering frequency with which he changed the chairmen of our party, you will see that he didn’t use the method that was in any way democratic. The same applies even to the presidency of the Senate.

I think almost every Igbo senator became a president of the Senate because if Obasanjo doesn’t want you, you can’t be president of the Senate and the manner which he would change you is far from being democratic. But the worst aspect was after he left office, he now decided to come and take over the chairmanship of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by muscling out Chief Anthony Aneinh and the way he did it was far from being democratic. When you move away from democracy and begin to look at federalism, his understanding of federalism, I hold very suspect. Anybody that subscribe to federalism could not have done what former President Obasanjo did with funds that belong to Lagos State local governments.

Secondly, there is no way if we understand and practice federalism, a president would have been able to assemble a few legislators from a state in Abuja and ask them to impeach a properly elected governor of a state. That doesn’t happen in federalism. And those are the things that worry me when I hear people talk about federalism and federal government and all of that because those things don’t just happen because there is a system by which they should happen. That system does not permit what happened to me in the issue of oil wells.

Look at the way he took oil wells that belong to Akwa Ibom State and distributed them to Rivers and Cross River states and decided that we are not oilproducing state, and yet that is far from the truth. So, his concept of sovereignty is one that worries me the most. He seems to think that there is something called sovereignty that owns Nigeria. To him, there is sovereignty that owns Nigeria and we the people of Nigeria just domicile in different parts of the country but that is far from the truth and that would be doing a big disservice to history.

If you are worried about Obasanjo’s concept of sovereignty; what is your own perspective of sovereignty?

The concept of federal and the concept of sovereignty belong to the people. The people now invest the administration of that sovereignty in a group of elected people who now represent the government. And those people subscribe to a federation and so long as you continue with that subscription, you are part of that federation and you can surrender to the federal government.

That is why Obasanjo was very correct when he said the federal government will pay to the state 50 per cent of whatever was derived as revenue from those minerals. At that time what they didn’t tell us and I want to remind us that we had two Accountants General in Nigeria. One was the Accountant General of the Federation and the other the Accountant General of the Federal Government to make sure that one did not cheat the other.

That was by agreement and our founding fathers were very careful in the way they worked out our relationships and they agreed that, yes, these minerals belong to you but you will allow Nigeria to have the marketing rights, which he seems to confuse with ownership rights. All these minerals were marketed internationally by the Federal Government and pay 50 per cent of the revenue paid to the states.

Why has that changed because the military came in and we change the rules and having changed the rules we refused to go back to the rules by which we were put together. If we do that, believe me, all these problems will fade away. So, I do not agree with Obasanjo that the minerals don’t belong to the people. What we are saying to Nigeria is for us to come to an agreement, so that this oil, which belongs to the Niger Delta people can continue to be enjoyed by the rest of Nigeria. That is all we are saying.

But if tomorrow there is a situation where that part of the country happens to break away, they will go with the oil. That is when people will wake up and realize that oil actually belongs to them and we don’t want it to be established by that method. We want it to be established by the method of negotiation and agreement and arrangement, so that everything which belongs to the people who own the land would be given to them.

They own the land and the minerals under it but they agreed to subscribe to the federation, and therefore, surrender whatever that is agreed on and they will surrender to the federation. I think we should get that confusion cleared in our mind, so that we no longer talk about minerals belonging to the Federal Government or one sovereignty. This sovereignty is by subscription, the minute you refuse to subscribe further, that sovereignty fades away.

How do we frame issues and conversations going forward and actually as they affect federalism in this country?

Very simple and I have said it before that we had a model in the 1960 Constitution, which took seven years of negotiation with the North to agree to. And when we became a republic, it became the 1963 Constitution. Let us please adopt it and modify whatever aspect that needs to be adopted or modified to suit our present circumstances because when we started, we had only three federating units, later it went up to four and now we have 36.

So, let’s make adjustments and keep essential principles spelt out in that constitution, we are fine and all of these will go away. You will live wherever you want to live and do whatever you want to do provided you are within the law, and believe me, we will be back to where we wanted to be which is a true federal system that favours everybody. Nobody is advocating anything new, which is a surprising thing because we lived in it and nobody faulted it. The military came not because the system was bad but they said some people were corrupted by the system. Why not deal with those persons but you now change the system and they had to change the system because the military only understands one line of command.

But the military had gone for over 20 years now, why are we still keeping the military constitution?

That is our only issue. Let us go back to that 1963 Constitution and we will be fine and President Obasanjo would admit by that constitution, people own what is in their land and surrender it to the federation, not the other way round. So, we need a new constitution for Nigeria. A new constitution that is made by the people for the people and that constitution should be modelled on the 1963 Constitution, which he quoted in his letter.

How do we make that new constitution when people that campaigned vigorously for restructuring finally say we can’t give it and we can’t do it?

The way to make a new constitution is not as simple as I’m going to define it but it is really that simple if we all agree to make a new constitution. There should be an act of parliament asking for a sovereign conference to be held. That issue of sovereignty would be solved if it comes through an act of parliament because they always argue that we can’t have two sovereignties; that you have given us the sovereign right to administer this country, so there can’t be another sovereign power. But if they make the law saying there should be a sovereign conference, we will have that sovereign conference and that conference will come out with a new constitution for Nigeria. That new constitution would be subject to only referendum and it cannot be subject to the National Assembly because selfish interest would be brought into it. That constitution once it is passed through a referendum becomes the constitution made by Nigerians for Nigerians. But people in the National Assembly are saying that means there may not be a Senate in the future but there will be none of that if there is no Nigeria. So, the first thing to do is to preserve Nigeria’s existence and we can only preserve Nigeria’s existence if all of us come to the table as happened between 1953 and 1960. If all of us come to the table and agree on that, we will now remain Nigeria under the following terms and conditions.

But you have been quoted as saying that without restructuring, Nigeria will break up…

Yes and I stand by that and that was why I told you at the beginning that we are not even where we were before; that we are moving backwards. There has never been hatred, divi-sion and almost total anarchy as we are we are seeing now.

Restructuring means different things to different people. Some people see it from the angle of state police, while others see it from some other angles. What in specific terms does restructuring mean to you?

All these things that you mentioned are ingredients of restructuring. State police is part of it and resource control is part of it, go and read the 1963 Constitution, all of these things are there. We had those things and they are all aspects of federalism that we practice. They are angles and aspects of restructuring. What we need is just to return to that constitution and you will see that all those elements are there.

What is your take on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) given the threat by the President to prosecute those found wanting in any way as regards to the forensic audit report of the commission?

Please let me ask a rhetoric question and I will answer. What is NDDC? Niger Delta Development Commission and by what stroke of imagination can you imagine that Abia, Imo, Ondo, even now Lagos and Bauchi states are in Niger Delta. It is a complete misnomer. That body was set up to administer oil-producing states in Niger Delta and that is what it should be. Maybe the former name Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC) was more appropriate than NDDC. The commission is not serving the Niger Delta in any way. So, I lost interest in NDDC and by God’s grace, some of us went to President Umaru Yar’Adua and said if you truly want to develop Niger Delta look at it the way the Federal Capital Territory was developed. A separate ministry has to be set up, so that it has its own budget for infrastructure, health, education and all of the things that make up a city. If you have that, the region will develop but if you are going to depend on the Federal Ministry of Works to fix the roads in the region and the Federal Ministry of Health to provide health services and the Federal Ministry of Education to provide educational services, then it will not happen. He bought the idea and created the Ministry of Niger Delta. Now, I hear that they are going to be merged. Is like we don’t even know what to do because NDDC, when it was set up, was not intended to be putting boreholes and providing desks in primary schools. Even local governments do that. It was meant to do regional things. If you want to merge them, do it and set up a body that will develop regionally the area called the Niger Delta. But in terms of the forensic audit report, the President can promise anything as he promised that Boko Haram would be defeated by the year 2021 but they are still there. So, promising to go after somebody, even a governor the other day promised to name those who were sponsoring violence in his state but he didn’t name them. So, I don’t go by these promises. I just go by the fact that we have failed to do the things we ought to do to make things in Nigeria what they ought to be. And what we ought to do is to give Nigerians a federal constitution and I advocate it should be under the parliamentary system not presidential.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...