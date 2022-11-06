Let’s be positive about Nigeria – Okwuonu, PFN Chairman

Founder of New Life Christian Church and Chairman Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos State Chapter, Apostle Enyinnaya Okwuonu, in this interview with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM disagrees that church fathers should vie for political positions, adding weight that it is insensitive for the salaries of political leaders be upwardly reviewed among other matters

PFN Lagos recently hosted the fellowship’s National President, Bishop Wale Oke, could you talk about this?

We had our “Greater Nigeria Project” which is one of the key points of his (Bishop Wale Oke) 10-point agenda. He is exercising the prophetic declaration that Nigeria can be better and greater than it is now. He is going round the country with the project, Lagos State hosted about the fifth or sixth edition. The only difference is that we dovetailed it to our New Dawn agenda in Lagos State. The New Dawn agenda is an offshoot of the Great Nigeria project of the national president. He came and God helped us in having a good outing.

The Church fathers have been called upon to go into politics and vie for political positions. What is your position on this?

We have been saying for a long time that Christians should go into politics. Hitherto some Christians see politics as being dirty because those practising it are giving us the wrong results. Since we got into democracy in this country those who have been at the helm of affairs in this country, say one thing during the campaigns and they say another thing when they get into power. Even those who profess to be Christians turn into something else when they get into politics as if there is a spirit that possesses them.

Every child of God should be interested in politics, not that everybody should go and contest for political offices but we should show active interest in politics. For example what the church is doing now which we ought to have been doing, is to begin to identify and effectively train members on politics and governance to fit into the political mountain.

This is what we are saying that we should raise and encourage our people to take up elective offices. These offices are available and are part of the rights and privileges of Nigerians. The Bible says when the righteous is in authority the people rejoice. So, when people who are born again carry the influence of having Jesus Christ as their Lord and personal saviour there will be positive changes.

Does this imply that the church fathers can as well seek political offices knowing that they have large number of followers and cannot be easily rigged out of the elections?

No. Except there is a divine injunction a church father should not take up political assignment like presidency or governorship, as this could bring some kind of confusion because they have members of the church who belong to different parties. In PFN, for example, we have very solid members of PDP, APC, Labour Party and many parties. However, this is my personal opinion.

The concern has also been raised whether the church fathers are prepared to give financial support to the same members they are encouraging to go into politics, as it is viewed that politics here is largely for money bag or those who Politics is about money but not only about money, it is also about consensus, as they do say every politics is local. Right now as I am talking to you we have people in PFN Lagos vying for offices, some of them are church leaders and have been at the back side waiting for a time like this to go into politics. For them it is a calling so how do we support them?

In PFN Lagos, we have the Directorate of Politics and Governance (DPG) which I am sure you are aware of. What we do is that we have coordinators down to the ward level and we are coming to a place where every church under PFN will have Church Officers of Politics (COP), in every local government and state we have coordinators. The purpose is to create awareness on how to identify the people, support them and raise funds from the churches.

When we discover those who have the intellectual capacity and fit best for the positions they are vying for, we support them. We may not have all the funds. At least we put in some money and ask people to support them and vote for them in order to get into those places (political offices). We may not have the millions to bribe which we are not going to do. But we will rally individuals to give support.

Monogamy has been said to have done harm to Christianity because people of the other religion practice polygamy and give birth to many children, which adds to the numerical strength of winning elections. How do you see this?

That is an aberration. It is a wrong assertion. We cannot say because we want to win elections then flout the Scriptures; not at all. Politics is about consensus and negotiation.

Christians, especially those from the North are still not happy with the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket…

I stand on what the national Exco of CAN has already said.

Some Nigerians are demanding that the “Arabic Ajami” inscription must be added on all denominations of the currency to be designed…

It would have been better to use Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo or any other Nigerian language instead of the Arabic language which has implications of religion. This is not fair and not right at all.

Things like these are deliberately done to intimidate the Christians. A time will come that God will put somebody there for us that will do the right thing for this country.

How do you see the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission’s plan to carry out an upward review of the salaries and perks of political office-holders?

That is the insensitivity on the part of our lawmakers; it is very unfortunate that they are coming up with the review at this time. Definitely they have a purpose for doing so.

Unfortunately, this is about less than two per cent of the population holding the nation, deciding what happens and how they share our money which is not acceptable, they earn so much and people are crying out.

From the statistics and records around the world, those in Nigeria’s Assembly and House of Representatives earn far above other countries. It is unfortunate and we should rise up

against this. Pressure groups, Christians, Muslims, youths, women and everyone should rise against this. It is inappropriate and insensitive.

The recent kidnapping of some persons including the former Vice-Chancellor of University of Ibadan along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, has raised tension among residents of the state. How do you see this as well the kidnapping of scores of children from a farm in Katsina?

It is an embarrassment that this is happening within a territory. People know where this happens and we have security and law enforcement agents. This did not happen in the boundaries but in the center of the country. Lagos-Ibadan expressway is in the center of the West, how come there are people in the forest perpetuating this evil?

There are drones you can use to fish them out but how come they are not used to fish them out? It means unfortunately that there might be a compensation between those who are supposed to do what is right and those who are doing what is wrong. One of our Christian leaders said one of their members who sells tomatoes went somewhere to get tomatoes in Oyo State in a market where you can buy cheap and sell in Lagos.

As she was negotiating the price, kidnappers came out of the bush and whisked her away and one of the tomato sellers was even asked to pay a ransom of N80 million. This is happening within where you have human beings. Those who know what to do and fail to do it the Bible says that it is a sin, because we suspect there is a compensative between those who know what to do and those doing the wrong thing.

On the children that were kidnapped you know these people (kidnappers) are heartless because they are under a negative influence so they can do anything whether to a child or not and we have people who are supposed to do the right thing but they are looking somewhere else as if they are not hearing anything.

The U.S and U.K gave travel advisory to their citizens and raised alarm on terrorists’ attack which the Federal Government dismissed it as false and irresponsible. What is your take?

The Federal Government said it was false and we have to accept it like that but we have to be also wise because of some incidents in the past. There is no way America will give such notice to her citizens without first cogent intelligence because there is no smoke without fire. So there must be something they have seen that we have not seen. We have to believe in our government but at the same time be careful.

What is your message to the people at this period?

What I want to say is that this is a critical period in our time and everybody should be security conscious, prayerful and neighbourly. Let your neighbour know about your movement, be friendly and love one another.

Even if the people that are leading or campaigning to lead us do not love us, we should love one another, care and pray for one another whether Muslims or Christians. In case anything happens we can always shield one another and we should also play our part by brightening the corners where we are living.

Wherever you find yourself make it a good place to live; say good things about your country in spite of what is happening because whatever you say has a way of coming to pass. We should say positive things about this country and one thing is that by next year a great new dawn will rise upon Nigeria and that is because of the grace of God upon this nation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...