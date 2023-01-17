News

Lets Change The Tide” -Rt. Hon. Wale Afolabi Seeks Landslide Victory For Asiwaju Tinubu, Other APC Candidates .

The former speaker of Osun State under the government of Chief Adebisi Akande, Rt. Hon. Barrister Wale Afolabi has charged the block of both the serving and former parliamentarians from the state to ensure that candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerge winners in the forthcoming Presidential, National and State Assembly elections in the state.

According to him such landslide victory will reestablish the fact that APC is fully on ground and that it has firm grip of the state contrary to the spurious and erroneous narratives of the fifth columnists, adding that such winning streak will be a plus to the strength of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is already gaining a sizeable momemtum nationwide.

Hon. Wale Afolabi who is the State Cordinator of the Parliamentarians Directorate of the Presidential Campaign Committee of Tinubu/ Shettima 2023 charges members of the committee to double their efforts as they form the most important organ of the campaign team as they are all politicians in their own right who are well connected to the people and a set of priviledged and distinguished citizens of the society who had at a time like this or before sought votes themselves and understand the terrain of politics in each of their areas better.

In the same spirit, a goodwill message delivered on behalf of the South West Regional Director of the Parliamentarians, Rt. Hon Patricia Olubunmi Etteh ably represented by the Directorate’s Assistant Secretary, Hon. Rotimi Makinde said:

“…Much is being expected of us as parliamentarians of the South West region, we therefore can not afford not to ensure we return minimum of 80 percents of the total votes of South West for our dear principal, to do just that is for us to work and mobilize like never before, unitedly and to co-opt our colleagues at the grassroots levels. We can not take any chance or be complacent on anything that concerns this election.

“Incidentally, we have a sellable principal in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is well accepted nationwide, very marketable and a candidate who has all it takes to pilot the affairs of this nation socio-economically. This is not about tribe, religion but about someone who posses the capacity, sagacity and the right qualities to turn things around positively for this great nation”. She said.

Among others in the well attended meeting at Osun State presidential campaign office were Parliamentarians since 1999 to date and who served at both the State and at Federal levels which includes Hon Ayo Omidiran, Hon Gafar Ameere, Hon Ipoola Binuyo, Osun Agbeni, Adeniran Ibitoye Kilomodemo, Nathaniel Agunbiade, Awolola, Mudasir Toogun to mention but just a few.

 

