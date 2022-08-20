Travel & Tourism

Let’s deploy tourism to foster national unity – Nakwada

Posted on Author Nasir Shuatibu

A member of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Musa Wakili Nakwada, has disclosed that tourism is a veritable tool that can foster national unity in Nigeria, tasking government at all levels and Nigerians to embrace the promotion of cultural heritage in order to overcome the present security challenges threatening the foundation of the country. Nakwada, who represents Bogoro Constituency and Chairman on Environment and Forestry in the state House of Assembly, made this known during the 2022 Annual Cultural Day celebration by the Department of Tourism and Management of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi.

He observed that what the country needed most is unity among all the ethnic groups, disclosing that, “what we’re witnessing today is the different cultural heritage being showcased by various ethnic groups in the polytechnic, which are from the different backgrounds for the unity of Nigeria.” The lawmaker informed the audience that the State legislature would soon commence the process of passing a bill for the support and upgrade of tourism activities in the State. Nakwada, who is also the spokesperson of the State House of Assembly, explained that the government would leverage on the tourism attractions of the State to create more jobs for its teaming youths.

Earlier, the Head of Department, Tourism and Management Technology of the polytechnic, Murtala Muhammad, said the department organised the event in order to inculcate in the students the importance of unity among Nigerians through cultural heritage. Also speaking, the General Manger of Bauchi State Tourism Development Agency, Nasiru Muhammad, disclosed that his agency is working with all its stakeholders towards promoting cultural heritage and unity among the diverse ethnic groups in the various institutions in the state. Muhammad commended the department and the polytechnic for organising such a wonderful event, which he noted, is aimed at uniting the people, especially the students, who are the leaders of tomorrow.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

