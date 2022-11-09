News

Let’s focus on pressing issues, Osinbajo tells NESG

Ahead of next week’s Nigerian Economic Summit, an annual event where the public and private sector stakeholders deliberate on developmental issues, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has said focusing on few pressing national issues should be the objective of the meeting this year. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo told the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) at a meeting at the Presidential Villa yesterday that there were pressing, immediate things with significance for the future.

The NESG team briefed Osinbajo on the agenda, particularly the theme of the 28th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES), ‘2023 and Beyond: Priorities for Shared Prosperity’, scheduled for the 14th and 15th of November, 2022. He said: “I am always concerned we don’t allow very many issues to obscure the more important issues that confront us today so that we leave the Summit with a clearer view on how we can resolve the pressing issues.” Continuing, Osinbajo said: “For example, how do we tackle the rising inflation and the exchange rate instability? “I really think we should spend more time focusing on the primary issues of inflation and exchange rate control.”

 

