‘Let’s go, Brandon’: Caller pranks Biden at White House event

A caller has pranked US President Joe Biden by dropping an anti-Biden taunt into their chat during a White House Christmas event.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were hosting the festive call for families when a father told the president: “Let’s go, Brandon.”

Apparently unaware of the gibe, Biden said he agreed, reports the BBC.

The term, which has become a rallying cry for many conservatives, is code for a profane insult directed at Biden.

The first couple were speaking virtually with children for a White House custom, tracking the journey of Santa’s sleigh via the North American Aerospace Defence Command.

During Friday’s event in the South Court Auditorium of the executive mansion, the Bidens spoke with a family from Oregon: Griffin, 11, Hunter, three, Piper, four, Penelope, two, and their father, Jared.

“I assume you’re dad,” the Democratic president said.

“Hi. Yes sir,” replied Jared.

“OK, Dad, what do you want for Christmas?” asked Biden.

“Maybe a quiet night,” he replied laughing.

The president said: “You know, Dad, we have a Hunter, too. We have a son named Hunter and a grandson named Hunter.”

“I didn’t know you had a grandson named Hunter, that’s cool,” said Jared.

The president asked how old was Griffin.

“I’m 11,” Griffin said. He said he wanted a piano.

Jared interjected: “I was going to say he has to cut some trees down to get a piano!”

Hunter wanted a Nintendo Switch, Piper wanted a Barbie.

The chuckling president reminded the children to be in bed by nine o’clock otherwise Santa might not show up.

The first lady said: “Have a merry Christmas, have a wonderful Christmas.”

Biden told Jared: “I hope you have a wonderful Christmas.”

The father replied: “Yeah, I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well. Merry Christmas and let’s go, Brandon.”

The president replied: “Let’s go, Brandon. I agree.”

There was silence.

Biden added: “Hey, by the way, are you in Oregon? Where’s your home? I think we lost him.”

According to a recent Gallup poll, only 5% of voters who identify as Republican currently approve of the president’s performance.

That same poll shows Biden’s overall approval rating has dipped to 43%.

 

