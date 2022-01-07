Let’s join forces to tackle poverty, security challenges, says NASFAT

The President of the Nasrul-lahili- Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT), Mr. Olaniyi Yusuf has called for the need to join forces in finding possible solutions to tackle the twin challenges of insecurity and poor governance that are bedeviling the nation.

Speaking at the NASFAT 6th Biennial conference in Lagos, the NASFAT President, Mr. Olaniyi Yusuf, said that Muslims across the country also need to support the federal and state governments in He said: “Faith-Based Organisations have a duty to guide the leaders and citizenry on the need to be faithful and upright in their dealings as leaders in authority as they will give account to the creator and master of the day of judgment.” Yusuf noted that the biennial conference has become an integral part of the programmes for the society as it is an avenue for them to network and connect with each other.

“It presents an opportunity for us to meet, share ideas, review the past, reflect on future priorities, and commit to a shared future while also networking, socializing, making new friends, renewing acquittances, discovering new experiences, and forming bonds of brotherhood.

“More importantly, our biennial conference provides a platform for our leaders at different levels to present a record of their stewardship for scrutiny by members as part of our commitment to transparency and accountability.” On his part, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that the security situation in Nigeria deserves the attention of all citizens irrespective of tribes, religion, and ethnicity. The governor described the theme of the conference, titled: ‘Security and Good Governance: Imperative for Faith-based Organisations’, as apt, noting that security is the concern of the government, it requires the support of the citizenry to provide the partnership upon which the security apparatus is built. The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, at event recently at the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque Multipurpose Hall, Alausa, Ikeja, averred that the “consistent weaponisation of religion,” ethnicity and other areas of difference must stop if a virile nation was to be built. Sanwo-Olu said: “As leaders of a faith-based organisation, it is essential to always feed the hearts of the Ummah with words from the Holy Qur’an and that will always prompt them to act and live in obedience to Almighty Allah.”

He noted that though the various state governments and the federal government had committed a lot of funds to security, “it is re-examination of our values that will ensure a secure nation.” In his remarks, Guest Speaker, Professor Rahman Mukaila , Head of Department, Computer Science, Lagos State University, while speaking on the theme of the conference, Security and Good Governance, Imperatives for Faith- Based Organisations said we need good governance to curb insecurity in the country and also Faith based organisations should also be concerned about social causes, governance in the country. We all know that because they are in charge of members’ special authority, but we now realize that they should be involved in so many other things as well.

They should be concerned about social causes, governance, and so many other things in the country. We Muslims are the best community that humanity has ever seen because we promote righteousness and avoid social problems.Righteousness should be the concern in any society, “he said.

