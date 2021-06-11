Let’s not lose lessons of June 12 – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has advised Nigerians not to lose the lessons of the June 12, 1993 election, though it was a dark chapter in Nigeria’s chequered political history.

Atiku, in a statement, said although the annulment of MKO Abiola’s election was a major setback, his consolation was that it made Nigerians more united to resist dictatorship and entrench democracy.

“The illegal cancellation of the results of the 1993 presidential election was not a personal loss to Abiola, but a loss to Nigeria and its democracy,” he said.

He expressed the pains at the circumstances in which Abiola was arrested and eventually died in government’s custody.

“Such gross injustice was unspeakably cruel,” he stated.

Atiku noted that he stepped down for Abiola in the 1993 primary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Jos, who he said, joined the presidential race to offer selfless service to the ordinary Nigerians.

