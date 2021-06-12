News Top Stories

Let’s not lose lessons of June 12, says Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has advised Nigerians not to lose the lessons of the June 12, 1993 election, though it was a dark chapter in Nigeria’s chequered political history. Atiku in a statement, said although the annulment of MKO Abiola’s election was a major setback, his consolation was that it made Nigerians more united to resist dictatorship and entrench democracy. He said: “The illegal cancellation of the results of the 1993 presidential election was not a personal loss to Abiola, but a loss to Nigeria and its democracy.”

He expressed the pains at the circumstances in which Abiola was arrested and eventually died in government’s custody. “Such gross injustice was unspeakably cruel,” he stated. Atiku noted that he stepped down for Abiola in the 1993, primary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Jos, who he said, joined the presidential race to offer selfless service to the ordinary Nigerians.

“Sadly, the opportunism of some Nigerian politicians had contributed to the destruction of democracy, most of those who aided and abetted General Abacha’s self-succession agenda were politicians. “The most important lesson on June 12, is that we should be united in the defence of democracy and resist the divide and rule tactics of the enemies of democracy,” he advised.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osun APC: Group asks Tinubu to caution Aregbesola over splinter association

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A socio-political group, Dynamic Reformers, has appealed to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to urgently caution the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, to desist from disturbing the peace of the APC in the state and by extension, the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola. The group, which is […]
News Top Stories

C’River: Landlord gives PDP Sept quit notice after APC’s takeover

Posted on Author Clement James Calabar

The landlord of the property located at No.42A Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, has finally given the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) up to September 30 this year for the party to quit the building.   On Saturday last week, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over the PDP […]
News

Transporters to protest highway abduction, robbery

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFOR

Transport operators with headquarters in Onitsha, Anambra State have lamented increasing cases of kidnapping and robbery attacks along major highways in the country, especially Lagos, Abuja and parts of the North routes. The operators, including luxury buses, commuter buses and the executive Siena buses had threatened to embark on a nationwide strike targeted at crippling […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica