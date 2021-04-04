Let’s pray for Nigeria, unite for our progress, Gbajabiamila urges

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged Nigerians, especially Christians, to use this period of Easter to pray for the country. Gbajabiamila said despite the challenges facing the country, there will be light at the end of the tunnel, hence the need for prayers now and always.

The Speaker called for unity of purpose among Nigerians, saying there is more that unites us as a people than that which divides us. He said Nigeria is a great country with good people who have great potential, adding that if well harnessed, the nation and the citizens would be better for it.

He specifically called on Christians to imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ, whom he described as a role model to the world.

Gbajabiamila said the life and time of Jesus Christ are a perfect example of selflessness, care, affection, compassion and service to humanity, calling on Nigerians to emulate the same. “At this time of Easter, we have to unite as a people. We have to pray for our country. We should also be our brothers’ keepers as always. “I am certain that together as a people, we will achieve more.

Our unity is ultimately our strength. “Let’s pray for our leaders. Let’s pray for us to overcome our challenges, especially the insecurity in our land. Let’s show love to one another, irrespective of our ethnicity, tribe, religion or creed,” the Speaker said.

Atiku, Secondus preach love, sacrifice

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, and the party’s candidate in the 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar have called for unity and peace in the country.

The duo in their separate messages as Nigerian Christians join the rest of the world to mark this year’s Easter celebration, said the occasion is not just merely for merry making but a season of love and sacrifice. Atiku in the statement, which he personally signed, recalled that Nigerians celebrated the season last year “in a low-key style” due to lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

He noted that this year’s “Easter celebration is significant in the sense that it is the first major national festival we will be witnessing after the commencement of the administration of vaccines against the dreaded coronavirus.”

The former vice president said though there are several certified vaccines and Nigeria, having given nearly a million of the population their first doses of vaccination, has joined the league of countries that are pushing back the virus, the danger is not year over.

“The deadly virus is still much potent as it was last year and the requirement for us to stay safe by adhering to all the Covid-19 safety protocols of washing our hands, wearing face-mask, avoiding crowded places and observing social distance, needs to be observed diligently,”

Atiku advised. Atiku called on Nigerians to reflect on the purpose and meaning of love and sacrifice, noting that love is hardly practicable without an intention to make a sacrifice.

Secondus in a statement by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, said Nigerians should allow love which is the cardinal point of Christian injunctions to guide their actions in relating with one another.

He noted that Easter period is a season of “brotherly love, peaceful co-existence, tolerance, honesty, humility, justice, equity and fairness to all without discrimination as contained in the Scriptures. “This particular injunction is important to us as a nation as we continue to contend with the challenges of nation-building, bad economy, insecurity and poor leadership.”

Don’t despair, trust in God, PDP tells Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians not to lose hope despite the challenges they face as a result of the current misrule in the country but to use the occasion of Easter to buoy up their hope.

The party noted that just as the triumphant resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ from the death on the cross dispelled the darkness that covered the earth, so shall the nation overcome all her challenges that appeared to have taken hold of her economic, social and political life.

The National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said Easter, which underpins God’s salvation to mankind, also reinforces the collective faith that Nigeria will come out of the woods and take back her pride of place in the comity of nations.

The party noted that God, in His infinite mercy, “blessed our nation with abundant natural and human resources,” but regretted that Nigeria is plagued with economic hardship, violence and impunity due to bad leadership.

PDP however said Nigerians should not despair but to use “the occasion of Easter to rekindle their hope, remain prayerful and redouble their trust in God in their collective effort to return our nation to a peaceful and virile society of free, happy and prosperous citizens.”

Ekweremadu, Mark preach peace, love, justice

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has said that the mounting challenges facing the nation could be affectively addressed if Nigerians united in love, peace, with every sense of justice and sacrifice as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

Ekweremadu who stated this yesterday, regretted that the country had seriously retrogressed because love has waxed cold while injustice was palpable, thereby resulting in bad blood, disunity, and incompetence even in the most critical matters that affect the nation. “There was sacrifice as symbolised by Good Friday before there was ever a resurrection as represented by Easter.

Therefore, at Easter, we are reminded by the sacrifice of Christ, who paid the supreme price for the salvation of mankind that we can actually take Nigeria back to the pinnacle of glory if we sacrificed ethnoreligious and numerous other narrow interests for the collective good and progress of the country.

In his Easter message also, former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark urged citizens to consciously imbibe the culture of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence in order to actualise development for the good of all.

Nigerians‘ll triumph over agents of disunity, insecurity – Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi in his message stressed the need for oneness among Nigerians, noting that upholding the unity of the nation will conquer every form of disunity. Umahi stated this yesterday in Abakaliki.

According to the governor, as Jesus Christ triumphed over death, Nigerians will also triumph over every agent of disunity.

“This season of love and sacrifice has come at a time when most segments of the world are either passing through one chaotic situation or the other, Ebonyi not being an exception.

“For us in Ebonyi in particular, this year’s Easter is coming at a time we are faced with daunting challenges of finding amicable solutions to the intractable crises among our people.” Umahi, however, urged the people of the state to stand firm and expressed hope that every challenge would end in praise, honour and glory at this season of God’s love.

Make sacrifice for Nigeria’s development, says Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers in a message signed on his behalf by his special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, urged Christian faithful to emulate Jesus Christ by making sacrifices that will advance the course of development.

He said that Easter exemplified the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ to save mankind, noting that as individuals,

Christians must take into consideration the welfare of others. He called on the people of Rivers to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the state as they reflected on the ideals of Good Friday and Easter Celebration.

El – Rufai preaches peace, harmony at Easter Baba Negedu KADUNA

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has appealed to residents and indigenes of the state to embrace “our common humanity and uphold our obligations for peace and harmony in the communities.

” The governor advised citizens to isolate and expose the criminals ‘’while we all do our utmost to ensure that our diverse communities live in peace and resolve differences peacefully.’’ In the message yesterday, El-Rufai pointed out the difference between the Easter celebrations in 2020 and 2021.

According to him, this year’s celebrations are ‘’ taking place in a different atmosphere from those of 2020 when a significant part of Lent and Easter itself were held under conditions of strict lockdown and restrictions on the movement of persons.’’

The message noted that ‘’amidst the uncertainties and disruptions caused by the Covid- 19 pandemic, many citizens made sacrifices to comply with the preventive public health measures that were imposed to manage the situation.’’

Fayemi to residents: Imbibe spirit of selflessness, tolerance Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State urged Christians and non Christians in the state, to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, peaceful co-existence, and sacrifice for the common good.

The governor admonished that development and growth can only take place when the people are united. Also, he urged Christians not to lose sight of the lessons of love and sacrifice which are the hallmarks of Easter – an annual event marking the end of the 40 days Lenten period, as well as the commemoration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He said: “The Easter season should serve as a reminder of the selflessness, love, sacrifice and tolerance of Jesus Christ throughout His earthly sojourn, his death and his resurrection.

“Our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ exemplified the virtues of selflessness, love and tolerance during his period on earth.

As followers of Jesus Christ, all Christians should use the season as a period to reflect on their individual and collective roles in promoting and sustaining love, peace and harmony in the country.”

Embrace love, peace – Glo

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has charged Nigerians to embrace love and peace which are the main values espoused in the life and teachings of Jesus Christ whose crucifixion and resurrection is commemorated at Easter.

Easter celebrations are held in remembrance of the crucifixion of the Lord Jesus Christ on Good Friday and culminate in Easter Sunday, which is regarded as Christ’s resurrection day.

It marks the end of the Christian 40-day Lenten season which has the Biblical purpose of purifying believers through prayer, sacrament, repentance from sins, almsgiving, atonement and self-denial.

“Christ offered himself as propitiation for the sins of the world. His life and messages epitomised love towards mankind and peace to all men. “It will, therefore, not be in the true spirit of Christianity if we do not exhibit sacrifice, love and peace as espoused by Christ, the reason for the celebration” Globacom said.

Rededicate yourselves to teachings of Christ, Obi tells Christians

In a statement signed on his behalf by his media adviser, former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi called on Nigerian Christians to rededicate themselves to the teachings of Christ which are peace, faith, hope and love.

Obi advised Christians to imbibe the ideals of perseverance, sacrifice and commitment to the will of God which characterised the Lenten season. According to him, that “we are alive today (is) only by God’s grace and favour and not that we are in any way special before the almighty or better than the dead.”

Dare sues for peace

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, who stressed that the Easter season should be used to offer prayers for Nigeria, added that the holy season should be celebrated by demonstrating the virtues of Jesus Christ in our daily activities.

The Minsiter, while admonishing the youth to be steadfast, peaceful, calm and optimistic, noted that the federal government will sustain its youth-friendly and empowerment initiatives in a bid to make life meaningful for the people, stating that the President Muhammadu Buhariled administration is committed to youth empowerment.

