Let’s recommit to efforts at progress, prosperity, Buhari tells IBB at 80

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on ex-Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), and others like him, to recommit to the efforts being made towards the glory and prosperity of the country.

 

The President, in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, made this call in a birthday greeting to the former Nigerian leader as he clocks 80 years today.

 

While wishing him a long and healthy life, Buhari noted that as former military commanders during the war, both retiring as Generals, they have mutual interests, great hopes and expectations in a strong and united Nigeria.

 

He expressed the hope that privileged Nigerians  like President Babangida and others like himself would recommit to ongoing efforts to help the nation to reach more glory, progress and prosperity.

