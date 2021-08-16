Let’s recommit to efforts at progress, prosperity, Buhari tells IBB at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on ex-Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), and others like him, to recommit to the efforts being made towards the glory and prosperity of the country.
The President, in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, made this call in a birthday greeting to the former Nigerian leader as he clocks 80 years Tuesday.
While wishing him a long and healthy life, Buhari noted that as former military commanders during the war, both retiring as Generals, they have mutual interests, great hopes and expectations in a strong and united Nigeria.
He expressed the hope that privileged Nigerians like President Babangida and others like himself would recommit to on-going efforts to help the nation to reach more glory, progress, and prosperity.