Let’s salvage our country, Wike tells Nigerians

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has urged Nigerians to work together to salvage the country from current political and socio-economic woes, stressing that development can only be secured in a society that promotes good governance that is predicated on the rule of law.

Wike, who stated this Sunday, when he hosted on courtesy visit the former Emir of Kano and Grand Khaleefa of the Tijaniyyan Order in Nigeria, His Royal Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II, at Government House, Port Harcourt, lamented that the country’s economy is not doing well.

He also said that every day Nigerians also wake up to the tales of bad news that have exerted excruciating pains on them, noting that it does not matter how pretenders try to exonerate themselves from the happenings.

“We should brace up; it behoves of all Nigerians to say, we must work together to salvage our country. We must work together to move this country forward. It doesn’t matter where you come from.

“Because poverty does not know Fulani. It does not know Hausa. It does not know Igbo, it does not know Yoruba. It does not know other ethnic groups.”

Earlier, Sanusi II said he was on familiarisation tour to leaders and members of Tjjaniyya Order who are resident in Rivers State because he is their Grand Khaleefa.

