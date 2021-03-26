News

Let’s tackle our existential threats, Buhari urges envoys

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday urged the international community to come together in order to confront some existential threats to humanity. The President made the call at a ceremony for receiving Letters of Credence at the Presidential Villa. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari identified those existential threats facing the world to include terrorism, insurgency, displacement of persons and climate change.

He urged the diplomats to work towards building stronger relations, with focus on providing joint solutions to rising human and natural challenges. The President received letters of credence from the High Commissioner of The Gambia, Mr Mohamadou Musa Njie; Ambassador of South Korea, Mr Kim Young-Chae; Ambassador of Slovak, Mr. Tomas Felix; High Commissioner of Australia, Mr John Gerard Donnelly; High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Mr Md. Masudur Rahman and Ambassador of Guinea Bissau, Dr Jaao Ribeiro Butiam Co.

The President said: “I would like to lay emphasis on the need for us to come together to address and overcome our common challenges. Terrorism, Insurgency, Displacement of Persons, Climate Change, Population Explosion, Human Trafficking, Corruption, Poverty and Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons are all either the sources of conflict or results of it. “These challenges, though on a diverse scale, threaten the existence of humanity and human relations.

These challenges underscore the need for the international community to work together to collectively identify appropriate measures to globally overcome these challenges,’’ he said. Buhari told the envoys that the novel coronavirus pandemic remained humanity’s greatest threat as it does not only affect public health, but also had a devastating effect on people’s economy and livelihood. “Although countries around the world have commenced the vaccine rollout against the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigating the spread of the virus and the impact of its infection, remained a cause for concern,’’ the President noted. He assured the new ambassadors that Nigeria enjoyed very good bilateral relations with each of their countries, and there was the need to enhance the cordial relations for the joint benefit of citizens of both countries. “In addition to the fraternal relations between us, the one thing Nigeria has in common with your countries is peace.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC: Parties’ alliance’ll not stop Akeredolu’s re-election

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

…says gov’ll win with 58 per cent margin   The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for the Ondo State governorship election has said the alliance of political parties in the state would not in any way sway votes against the candidate of the party, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Saturday’s governorship election.   The […]
News

I Can’t Stay Without Writing Music – TC Dope

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Tochukwu Moses Ofor a.k.a  TC DOPE, a music artist and performer was born in Lagos, Nigeria He recently dropped some hit songs and now he discusses his coming project named (Black Roses) with three top Nigeria artists on this project. In his  recent interview with Cool FM, he said he can’t do without doing music or […]
News

Kingship, land dispute protests rock Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

There was a crossfire protests by the people of Idumuje- Ugboko community in Aniocha North Local Government area of Delta State on Wednesday and the protesters barricaded the gate to the Government House, in Asaba, the state capital. They called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to intervene in the monarchical war and land grabbing crisis that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica