Let’s tackle our existential threats, Buhari urges envoys

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday urged the international community to come together in order to confront some existential threats to humanity. The President made the call at a ceremony for receiving Letters of Credence at the Presidential Villa. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari identified those existential threats facing the world to include terrorism, insurgency, displacement of persons and climate change.

He urged the diplomats to work towards building stronger relations, with focus on providing joint solutions to rising human and natural challenges. The President received letters of credence from the High Commissioner of The Gambia, Mr Mohamadou Musa Njie; Ambassador of South Korea, Mr Kim Young-Chae; Ambassador of Slovak, Mr. Tomas Felix; High Commissioner of Australia, Mr John Gerard Donnelly; High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Mr Md. Masudur Rahman and Ambassador of Guinea Bissau, Dr Jaao Ribeiro Butiam Co.

The President said: “I would like to lay emphasis on the need for us to come together to address and overcome our common challenges. Terrorism, Insurgency, Displacement of Persons, Climate Change, Population Explosion, Human Trafficking, Corruption, Poverty and Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons are all either the sources of conflict or results of it. “These challenges, though on a diverse scale, threaten the existence of humanity and human relations.

These challenges underscore the need for the international community to work together to collectively identify appropriate measures to globally overcome these challenges,’’ he said. Buhari told the envoys that the novel coronavirus pandemic remained humanity’s greatest threat as it does not only affect public health, but also had a devastating effect on people’s economy and livelihood. “Although countries around the world have commenced the vaccine rollout against the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigating the spread of the virus and the impact of its infection, remained a cause for concern,’’ the President noted. He assured the new ambassadors that Nigeria enjoyed very good bilateral relations with each of their countries, and there was the need to enhance the cordial relations for the joint benefit of citizens of both countries. “In addition to the fraternal relations between us, the one thing Nigeria has in common with your countries is peace.

