Let’s tackle our existential threats, Buhari urges envoys

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the international community to come together in order to confront some existential threats to humanity.

The President made this call Thursday at a ceremony for receiving Letters of Credence at the Presidential Villa.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari identified those existential threats facing the world to include terrorism, insurgency, displacement of persons, and climate change.

He urged the diplomats to work towards building stronger relations, with focus on providing joint solutions to rising human and natural challenges.

The President received letters of credence from High Commissioner of The Gambia, Mr Mohamadou Musa Njie, Ambassador of South Korea, Mr Kim Young-Chae, Ambassador of Slovak, Mr Tomas Felix, High Commissioner of Australia, Mr John Gerard Donnelly, High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Mr Md. Masudur Rahman and Ambassador of Guinea Bissau, Dr Jaao Ribeiro Butiam Co.

“I would like to lay emphasis on the need for us to come together to address and overcome our common challenges. Terrorism, Insurgency, Displacement of Persons, Climate Change, Population Explosion, Human Trafficking, Corruption, Poverty, and Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons are all either the sources of conflict or results of it.

“These challenges though on a diverse scale, threaten the existence of humanity and human relations. These challenges underscore the need for the international community to work together to collectively identify appropriate measures to globally overcome these challenges,’’ he said.

