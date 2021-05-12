News

Let’s unite to save Nigeria, Olawepo-Hashim advises political leaders

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

A business mogul and presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim, yesterday called on political leaders and other stakeholders to unite and save the country from imminent collapse. He said in an interview that more than ever before, now was the time for political leaders in the country, irrespective of their political or ideological leanings, to put heads together in order to agree on a workable agenda to stabilise our bleeding nation.

Olawepo-Hashim, who reiterated his belief in a united and indivisible Nigeria said: “It was unfortunate many are still carrying on as if it is business as usual, while it is not! “The nation is on fire and we must put it out right now! Nigeria’s political leaders across political lines in government and out of government must urgently arrive at a consensus to secure the country and return it to a path of peace and unity so as to give hope to the citizens who desperately need to be assured that their father land can still work for them.

“The challenges confronting Nigeria are larger than any particular party in government or in opposition, they are bigger than any group’s interest or ambition, they require the goodwill of all patriots to resolve, and our best collective wisdom as a people. “On our own part, we recommended a six-point agenda as a pathway to security and peace in our land. Please permit me to restate them.

“Establish a Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) with a friendly nation to halt the enemy’s advance. Those who are fighting Nigeria are from all over the world, the enemy is multinational in its composition. “We must put our house in order by resolving internal wrangling through dialogue, fairness, and justice. We must have a broad-based cabinet that can inspire hope, efficiency, and national unity.

“We must immediately create the framework for states and local governments to have their own police. “All states should have concurrent jurisdiction over mineral resources within their state and pay taxes to the federal purse. “We must decentralised electricity generation, transmission via local grid and distribution. This should be on the concurrent list. “Time is running out for orderly resolution of the issues giving leadership on a road-map for peace and security at this critical time is the least we owe our people who have suffered to much deprivation.” Every leader, he stressed, must get up to be counted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Jacob Blake: ‘Three shot’ during third night of unrest in US city

Posted on Author Reporter

  Three people have been shot during a third night of unrest in the US city of Kenosha that was sparked by the police shooting of a black man, according to US media reports. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told the New York Times that one person had been killed. The violence occurred during a […]
News

Job creation: NGO launches database for 1m jobs

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Nigerian Youth Database Project, content strategic and Rochas Care is to launch a database for the creation of 1 million jobs per year. According to the Director General of the NGO, Ambassador Fubura Blessing, the initiative is to cue into the 100 million jobs promised by the federal government. The present […]
News Top Stories

Amnesty Int’l: FG covering up Lekki shootings

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…releases photos, video footage of firing at protesters Amnesty International has accused the Federal Government of Nigeria of making attempts to cover up its role in the Lekki Toll Gate massacre. The accusation came yesterday just as the global human rights organisation released a new timeline of investigations into the atrocity which occurred a week […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica