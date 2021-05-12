Let’s unite to save Nigeria, Olawepo-Hashim advises political leaders

A business mogul and presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim, yesterday called on political leaders and other stakeholders to unite and save the country from imminent collapse. He said in an interview that more than ever before, now was the time for political leaders in the country, irrespective of their political or ideological leanings, to put heads together in order to agree on a workable agenda to stabilise our bleeding nation.

Olawepo-Hashim, who reiterated his belief in a united and indivisible Nigeria said: “It was unfortunate many are still carrying on as if it is business as usual, while it is not! “The nation is on fire and we must put it out right now! Nigeria’s political leaders across political lines in government and out of government must urgently arrive at a consensus to secure the country and return it to a path of peace and unity so as to give hope to the citizens who desperately need to be assured that their father land can still work for them.

“The challenges confronting Nigeria are larger than any particular party in government or in opposition, they are bigger than any group’s interest or ambition, they require the goodwill of all patriots to resolve, and our best collective wisdom as a people. “On our own part, we recommended a six-point agenda as a pathway to security and peace in our land. Please permit me to restate them.

“Establish a Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) with a friendly nation to halt the enemy’s advance. Those who are fighting Nigeria are from all over the world, the enemy is multinational in its composition. “We must put our house in order by resolving internal wrangling through dialogue, fairness, and justice. We must have a broad-based cabinet that can inspire hope, efficiency, and national unity.

“We must immediately create the framework for states and local governments to have their own police. “All states should have concurrent jurisdiction over mineral resources within their state and pay taxes to the federal purse. “We must decentralised electricity generation, transmission via local grid and distribution. This should be on the concurrent list. “Time is running out for orderly resolution of the issues giving leadership on a road-map for peace and security at this critical time is the least we owe our people who have suffered to much deprivation.” Every leader, he stressed, must get up to be counted.

