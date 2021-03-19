Let’s work for Nigeria’s growth, Kalu urges Ihejirika

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd), who recently joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), to work with him and others for the growth of the party. Kalu stated this while receiving Ihejirika at Camp Neya, his country home in Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The lawmaker, who represents Abia North Senatorial District, lauded Ihejirika for his decision to join the party and urged him to contribute his quota to the development of the party in Abia State and Nigeria. He described the visit as a significant gesture necessary for cohesion and strength, but neglected by most people.

The former governor of Abia State urged the ex-Army Chief to always be open and avoid joining people that say one thing in public and do another thing in secret. While welcoming Ihejirika to the APC and the OUK political family, Kalu assured him of openness and readiness to work with him to move the party forward in the state.

The former military chief who was accompanied by the Abia North Chairman of the APC, Chief Chris Ajah, expressed appreciation to Kalu for his presence on the day he formally joined the APC and for all his complimentary comments during the ceremony. Ihejirika said that he joined APC at the right moment, even though the senator and other members of the party had been trying to convince him to join the party in the past. He disclosed that he joined the APC because he has so much to contribute to the party in the state and Nigeria as a whole. Ihejirika assured Kalu of a harmonious working relationship and commitment towards the progress of the party.

