Business

Letshego unveils ‘LetsGo digital’ campaign

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Africa’s leading retail finance organisation, Letshego Group, has announced the launch of its ‘LetsGo digital’ campaign. In a statement, the Group said that the campaign is designed to deepen financial inclusion across the continent. According to the statement, with a footprint in 11 African markets, the Group has chosen two budding markets, Nigeria and Botswana, as the first two countries in which the ‘LetsGo digital’ will be rolled out.

Commenting on the campaign, Andrew Fening Okai, Letshego’s Group Chief Executive said: “Having just celebrated Africa Day, and as we navigate through a global pandemic, there is no better time for us to encourage our fellow citizens of Africa to work together in overcoming our challenges, and Rise Up! Letshego remains committed to improving lives by extending access to appropriate financial solutions, progressing towards our ambition to be a world class retail financial organisation. Digital is no longer a revolution; digital is life.”

On his part, Letshego Nigeria CEO, Tolu Opayinka, said: “We continue to expand our reach by diversifying our product offering, enhancing access via our digital platforms and leveraging strategic partnerships. These value- adding efforts will help us to improve customers’ access to our services, provide the much-needed financial support for our customers and support our financial inclusion imperative.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FMDQ admits FBNQuest Merchant Bank’s CP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ ) has through its Board Listings and Markets Committee approved the quotation of the FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited N7.34 billion Series 19 Commercial Paper (CP) under its N100.00 billion CP Programme, on its platform.   The net proceeds from the CP will support the issuer’s short term funding requirements. FBNQuest […]
Business

Obadare to guide Shelt Global on African expansion

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Shelt Global Limited has announced the appointment of Dr. Peter Obadare as a Member of the Advisory Board of its whollyowned entity in Nigeria, Cyber Immune Limited, effective July 1, 2021. According to a statement from the company, Obadare’s purpose will be to counsel, guide and support Cyber Immune Limited and Shelt Global in fulfilling […]
Business

Report: Nigeria, others may increase gas monetisation next year

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme WITH AGENCY REPORT

UTILITY Only stronger monetisation of gas at home could justify using Africa’s gas reserves   In its latest Africa Energy Outlook 2021, the African Energy Chamber forecasts increased gas monetisation across the continent on the back of decarbonisation and industrialisation drive.   The African Energy Chamber has notably found that while not insulated to COVID-19, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica