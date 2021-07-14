Letshego unveils ‘LetsGo digital’ campaign

Africa’s leading retail finance organisation, Letshego Group, has announced the launch of its ‘LetsGo digital’ campaign. In a statement, the Group said that the campaign is designed to deepen financial inclusion across the continent. According to the statement, with a footprint in 11 African markets, the Group has chosen two budding markets, Nigeria and Botswana, as the first two countries in which the ‘LetsGo digital’ will be rolled out.

Commenting on the campaign, Andrew Fening Okai, Letshego’s Group Chief Executive said: “Having just celebrated Africa Day, and as we navigate through a global pandemic, there is no better time for us to encourage our fellow citizens of Africa to work together in overcoming our challenges, and Rise Up! Letshego remains committed to improving lives by extending access to appropriate financial solutions, progressing towards our ambition to be a world class retail financial organisation. Digital is no longer a revolution; digital is life.”

On his part, Letshego Nigeria CEO, Tolu Opayinka, said: “We continue to expand our reach by diversifying our product offering, enhancing access via our digital platforms and leveraging strategic partnerships. These value- adding efforts will help us to improve customers’ access to our services, provide the much-needed financial support for our customers and support our financial inclusion imperative.

