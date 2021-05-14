Levante ready to make a move for Victor Moses

Former Super Eagles winger Victor Moses is reportedly wanted by Spanish La Liga side Levante. Reports claimed Levante are ready to make a move for the player when the summer transfer window opens in July. Moses is currently on loan at Russian Premier League outfit Spartak Moscow who themselves have obligation to sign the player on a permanent basis, but their intentions still remain unclear. Chelsea will accept a transfer fee in the region of €6 million because the player has less than 16 months on his contract with the club.

The winger has spent the last two seasons away from the club, with a loan spell at Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce and Serie A club Inter Milan, before joining Spartak Moscow. The 30-year-old scored three goals and two assists in 18 appearances for Spartak Moscow this season and helped them qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

