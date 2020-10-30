Leverage capital market, stakeholders urges oil and gas firms

Some stakeholders of the Nigerian economy have called on oil and gas firms in the country to tap opportunities offered by the capital market to enhance the development of the oil industry. They stated this at the recent Nigeria Stock Exchange 2020 Oil and Gas Webinar themed “Perspectives of Operators and Industry Experts Post COVID-19”.

The Chief Executive Officer of the NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema said that there are immense opportunities with a deep pool of capital inherent in the Nigerian Capital market that the Oil and Gas sector could take advantage of. Onyema noted that he had no doubt that the Exchange was well-positioned to attract the right sized international and domestic capital required to drive the country’s much-needed economic reforms and growth.

He commended the Federal Government for the efforts made towards energy diversification and the recent policy reforms within the sector. This according to him covered the following; The N250 billion intervention facility by the Central Bank of Nigeria for the National Gas Expansion Program targeted at increasing domestic utilization of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG). The push towards local energy sufficiency with the construction of modular refineries in different parts of the country through private-public partnerships.

Onyema said the Exchange was aware of the shifts within the Oil and Gas sector and emphasized the global demand for green energy and green finance highlighting that the market for green bonds is one of the fastest-growing in the world with an increase of 51% observed in 2018 to $257bn globally issued green bonds in 2019.

