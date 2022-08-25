Leverage digital economy to eradicate poverty –NCC

The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Danbatta, has charged Nigerians to explore opportunities in digital economy to eradicate poverty in Nigeria. Danbatta, who was represented by the Head of Corporate Communications, Mrs Nnena Ukoha, made the charge in his address at the 9th Lagos Public Relations Stakeholders’ Conference on Leadership and Poverty Eradication. Speaking on the topic, “Poverty Eradication in Nigeria: Leveraging Opportunities in a Digital Economy,” Dambata noted that “for most developing countries, particularly those with large populations, inadequate infrastructure has made it difficult to participate as equal partners in the worldwide enterprise of knowledge production and dissemination.

“This portends an unequal distribution of access, resources, and opportunities in this new economy, the Digital Economy. To avert the birth of a new type of poverty (Information Poverty), the ICT gap (digital divide) between the developed and developing nations must be bridged.” Like most developing nations, Nigeria is not enjoying the full benefits of the ICT revolution due to inadequate telecommunication infrastructure, capacity to maintain existing infrastructure, and policies for equitable public participation as producers and consumers of information and knowledge.

“A nation’s development is measured in economic terms such as per capita income, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and Gross National Product (GNP), among other indices. Indices such as level of literacy, social development, human capital development, cultural innovation and technological preparedness are not regarded as a measure of development. If we must tap into the ICT revolution, then it is time for a paradigm shift! The standard economic terms are not a reflection of the new age of the digital economy,” he said. On efforts made by government, he said there were several past and ongoing efforts by the Nigerian Government to alleviate poverty through ICT using organisations and programmes like the National Information Technology Agency (NITDA), using the offices of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) across the country as ICT hubs, the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) to ensure that telecommunications services are accessible to the broadest number of people (and communities) at affordable prices.

The EVC said: “NCC will continue to support the vision of the present government to put Nigeria amongst the top twenty in the comity of Nations and to align our developmental goals in keeping with the seventeen United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) but particularly the goal to eradicate extreme poverty for all people everywhere which is currently measured as people living on less than $1.25 a day, by the year 2030.” He listed initiatives at the NCC directly or indirectly targeted at poverty eradication to include Advanced Digital Appreciation Programme: Transforming the Academics: Advanced Digital Appreciation Programme for Tertiary Institutions, ADAPTI is aimed at bridging the digital divide existing in academia with the provision of computers and other ICT facilities to equip the lecturers and other experts to improve ICT skills and also to enrich the students.

