Leveraging age grade system for development

IGBEAKU ORJI, in Umuahia, reports on the use of the age grade system by some communities in Igbo land for development

On Saturday January 2, 2021, the Anison Age grade of Atani Abam celebrated its traditional retirement ceremony, traditionally known as Omume Ogwe. Omume Ogwe is known variously in neighbouring communities as Igboto Mma, Igwa Mang and Ila Oso, etc. It is therefore not a strange traditional ceremony to, especially people of Old Bende in Abia State. It is regarded as the rite of passage to the elite group of ruling elders and opinion leaders of the community in line with gerontocracy system of Igbo traditional leadership. It also marks the formal retirement from active community service.

In Atani (pronounced Atan) Abam, Omume Ogwe is both significant and symbolic. The traditional ceremony is celebrated in seven years interval. There is no member of the celebrating age grade that is less than 60 years at the time of the ceremony.

It is also an occasion for thanksgiving to God for being alive and healthy at the time of the ceremony. Atani is one of the major villages of Abam clan in Etiti Abam autonomous community, Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State. It is an agrarian community with a handful of successful entrepreneurs, business people, traders and public servants. They are major producers of rice and cassava and the by product, garri.

The people also produce palm oil in commercial quantity. The community sits on a land area of about 6kilometre square on the South of Abam at the boundary with Akwa Ibom State. Though the origin of and reason for the ceremony cannot be traced, the people have continued to observe it with religious tenacity as a tradition handed down from their forebears.

The traditional ruler of Etiti Abam Autonomous Community, Eze Kalu Okorukwu Ayi, explained that the ceremony has been in practice for as long as he could remember. It was handed down from their ancestors and like a precious gift, had to be jealously guarded and sustained.

“The Omume Ogwe marks the traditional formal entry into the eldership of the community. A person does not acquire the maturity to speak in the gathering of elders and on community issues if he has not undertaken the ceremony. Anyone who celebrates the Omume Ogwe is no longer under obligation to participate in community service. “ According to Eze Ayi, no one acquires such honour by grandstanding; it is naturally conferred on an individual after the ceremony alongside his/her age mates.

He further explained that the process begins when the age grade as young people is given a name. The name giving ceremony marks the beginning of active community service, including security and project execution. They also undertake the clearing and maintenance of community roads, security and maintenance of law and order.

In the days of yore, the age grade will go to the forest and cut down a mighty tree and drag the trunk to a corner of the village square where it will be placed as seat for elders, sometimes with raffia roof over it for shelter. The log would be named after the age grade that provided it.

The traditional ruler said: “When there is issue for discussion in the community, the elders will give opportunity to any member of the age grade that celebrated the Omume Ogwe to make contribution because they are now among the elders.” However, the impact of modernity has changed most of the practice. For instance, the tradition of cutting and dragging wood to the village square has been replaced with a project like school, bridge or culvert, hospital or health centre, etc, that would be built and donated to the community by the retiring age grade.

That was how the Ovukwu Secondary School in the community was built. Such projects are decided and chosen by the community as a priority need. But before any age grade is allowed to perform the ceremony, it must have completed the project and all the processes to the satisfaction of the community elders.

The Anison age grade built and donated a modern pavilion to provide shelter at the village square during important gatherings and relaxation. The modern pavilion has replaced the traditional wood trunk provided in those days for the same purpose common in most communities of Abia North. Special traditional delicacies are usually prepared by each member of the retiring age grade, which they serve the elders, visitors, friends and wellwishers. There is usually a special soup known as ofe ahu, soup made with pounded melon, rolled and cut into mouthful sizes with generous quantity of dry fish, meat and stock fish. Also, traditional dances from the community or its neighbours perform for individual members who invited them.

But it is the traditional war dance, regarded as the father of dances, that leads them to the village square, where each had built a booth of George materials. They will then sit in the booth surrounded by wife/husband, children, relatives and friends while people come to congratulate and shower them with gifts in cash and materials.

Eze Ayi said the ceremony is indeed the celebration of threshold of old age. One of the elders and community leaders, a retired deputy director in the ministry of Finance, Mr O O Arunsi, said his age grade celebrated the Omume Ogwe, 21 years ago in 1999. He affirmed that the ceremony exempts one from communal labour.

He said that no single member of the age grade, no matter how rich, would execute the project alone. “Each member, both male and female, will contribute their share of the amount required. The female members usually contribute half of what their male counterparts contribute, so that no single individual will boast that without him or her, the age grade could not have successfully completed the project. This is why everyone is interested in taking part in the ceremony.

“ He explained that the other ceremonies associated with the Omume Ogwe include, Ekpe masquerade dance and traditional bonfire made at the village square on both sides into which the community is divided. The bonfire is made a day or two to the ceremony proper in which boys roast yam.

The Omume Ogwe is a colourful ceremony which attracts members of the community who may not necessarily be celebrating, to return home to identify with relatives, friends and loved ones, who are involved. It is a ceremony in which every member of the community looks forward to. And it is a ceremony in which the celebrant would be dressed in the best traditional attire, as Mr Arunsi puts it, “the attire he/she wants to be buried with.” The retired deputy director said it is difficult to trace the origin of the ceremony since what is available is through oral history, “but we try to maintain it as we met it. “ Philip Ukpe Okoro is a member of the Anison age grade. He lives in Umuahia, the State capital, with his family but was at home for the ceremony. “In other communities, it is called Igboto mma but here it is known as Omume Ogwe.

It is significant in one’s life because it is done once in a life time. It is a thing of shame and mockery for someone not to be able to do it with his age grade either as a result of inability to meet up with the financial requirement, ill health or death. And it will stick in the family as people whose forebears could not stand up with others socially and materially and therefore not worthy of any honour. “ He explained that once the elders of the community decide the project to be executed and the other items aligned with it, it will be followed strictly without compromise or adjustment.

“That’s what the age grade will be remembered for even in years to come, after they are gone.” Okoro said it is a thing of joy to be part of the ceremony. First, to be able to complete the financial requirement and to be alive to celebrate it. Also Chief Dike Samuel of Ndi Okwaraike compound, said he was grateful to be part of the ceremony.

He said before the climax that marked the formal retirement from community service, the age grade served the community for four years, ensuring that the proper things were done. However, a leader in the age grade, Chief Patrick Okorie Uche, tend to disagree with the assertion that the ceremony is retirement from community service.

He believes that community service should be a continuous part of community existence. “Omume Ogwe only exempts one from certain kind of work (meant for younger people) in the community.” He said on Omume Ogwe: “In our tradition, Omume Ogwe signifies that one has come of age, has become an elder and accomplished what is required to be a man.

As it is for the male, so also for the female members of the age grade.” To him, the 2021 Omume Ogwe is unique in the sense that several individual and community development and progress have been recorded since the last seven years when the last held. “So as an age grade, we are lucky and favoured. Though some of our members could not make it either by reason of death or incapacitation, majority of us are alive today. We thank God for that.”

