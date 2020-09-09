Leveraging agric commodities’ potential to drive economy

Even before the advent of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic crisis, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had recognised that increased cultivation of key commodities such as rice, maize, cassava, oil palm and tomatoes and so on, would help the country’s economy cope better from external shocks, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Following his reappointment of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for a second term in office, he had in June, last year, unveiled a five-point agenda, that he said the apex bank would pursue between 2019 and 2024 to manage the Nigerian economy.

One of the points listed was that the CBN would support efforts aimed at diversifying the economy through intervention programmes in the agricultural and manufacturing sectors. 10 key commodities Specifically, the CBN governor stated: “Building on the success of our Anchor Borrowers’ Programmes and other intervention programmes geared towards supporting the growth of our agriculture and manufacturing sectors, we intend to boost productivity growth through the provision of improved seedlings, as well as access to finance for rural farmers in the agricultural sector, across 10 different commodities namely rice, maize, cassava, cocoa, tomato, cotton, oil-palm, poultry, fish, and livestock/dairy.”

He further said: “Our choice of these 10 crops is driven by the amount spent on the importation of these items into the country, and the over 10 million jobs that could be created over the next five years if efforts are made to expand cultivation and processing of these items in Nigeria.

“So far, we have held series of engagements with importers and producers of these products. Most of them have committed that they would install or expand their production capacities in Nigeria. We believe these measures will help to boost not only our domestic outputs but also improve our annual non-oil exports receipts from $2 billion in 2018 to $12 billion by 2023.”

According to Emefiele, the CBN’s intervention programmes will strengthen the linkage between farmers and agroprocessors/ manufacturers by ensuring that the output of farmers is purchased by the former. “This linkage with agro processors is necessary in order to prove that farmers are creditworthy individuals with bankable contracts. It will also help to unlock private capital flows from financial institutions to farmers, in order to enable farmers meet orders from agro processors.

“To complement the progress made so far as well as the lesson learnt from the conduct of previous programs, we intend to strengthen the capacity building arm of the Anchor Borrowers Programme, which will help support better farming practices and higher outputs for farmers,” he said.

Anchor Borrowers’ Programme In fact, although the CBN established some and vigorously implemented already existing intervention schemes during his first term in office (2014-2019), including programmes, such as the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme (ACGS), Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS), the N220billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Fund (MSMEDF) and the Small and Medium Enterprises Credit Guarantee Scheme (SMECGS), it appeared to have made the most impact on the economy with the ABP. Launched by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 17, 2015, the ABP was aimed at creating a linkage between anchor companies involved in the processing and Small Holder Farmers (SHFs) of the required key agricultural commodities, including, cereals (rice, maize, wheat etc.); tree crops (oil palm, cocoa, rubber etc.); legumes (soybean, sesame seed, cowpea etc.); roots and tubers (cassava, potatoes, yam, ginger etc.); cotton, sugarcane, tomato, and livestock (fish, poultry, ruminants), among others.

According to the CBN, “the thrust of the ABP is provision of farm inputs in kind and cash (for farm labour) to small holder farmers to boost production of these commodities, stabilize inputs supply to agro processors and address the country’s negative balance of payments on food. At harvest, the SHF supplies his/her produce to the agro-processor (anchor), who pays the cash equivalent to the farmer’s account.”

The regulator also initially pegged the interest rate for ABP loans at nine per cent at the inception of the scheme, but reduced it to five per cent as part of measures to alleviate the effects of the pandemic. In addition, the CBN recently included non-interest financial institutions, among organizations deposit money banks (DMBs), development finance institutions (DFIs) and microfinance banks (MFBs) that are eligible to disburse the loans.

Over 2.5m jobs created Significantly, while prior to Emefiele’s assumption of office, Nigeria used to be the biggest importer of rice from countries such as Thailand and India, the introduction of the ABP has resulted not only in the nation’s rice import quantity declining by 3.7 million metric tonnes, but has made it the biggest producer on the continent.

For instance, speaking on the impact of the CBN’s various interventions in the agricultural value chain at a seminar in Owerri in December last year, Emefiele, who was represented by the Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, said the programmes had supported the creation of over 2.5 million jobs.

He said: “Our development finance interventions have helped to bolster agricultural production by removing obstacles faced by smallholder farmers. “We have also improved access to markets for farmers by facilitating greater partnership with agroprocessors and industrial firms in the sourcing of raw materials.

“So far, the programme has supported more than 1.5m farmers across all the 36 states of Nigeria, in cultivating 16 different commodities over 1.4 million hectares of farmland. It has also supported the creation of over 2.5m jobs across the agricultural value chain,” he added.

He noted that it was the CBN’s intervention in rice value chain in Kebbi and other rice-producing states across the country that led to an increase in local rice production from 2.5 million tonnes in 2015 to 5.8 million tonnes in 2017 as well as cotton intervention with the flag-off of input distribution to 150,000 cotton farmers, cultivating 150,000 hectares in 23 states of the federation.

“Currently the cotton planted by these farmers has begun fruiting, while some are ready for harvest and off-take. We are currently also paying additional attention to cassava because the commodity has many different uses along the value chain.

The value chain has enormous potential for employing over 2 million people in Nigeria,” he said. Indeed, not a few industry watchers believe that it was the positive impact of the CBN’s agricultural intervention programmes on the economy, under Emefiele’s leadership, that made President Buhari to reappoint him for a second and final five term in May 2019.

He thus became the first CBN Governor to serve for a second term since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999. Collaboration with state government However, given that the baking watchdog alone cannot ensure that the country realises its full potential in the agricultural sector, the CBN

governor in September last year held a meeting with governors of the 36 states of the federation, during which they agreed to pool resources to develop the agricultural potential in their domains and create jobs.

Speaking at the meeting, Emefiele said the collaboration with the governors was a continuation of the apex bank’s efforts to enhance the country’s agricultural development.

He said the CBN was focused on boosting the production of identified agricultural commodities in the states, particularly the 10 key commodities- rice, cotton, oil palm, tomato, cassava, poultry, fish, maize, cocoa and livestock and dairy products- that the regulator had identified as having high growth enhancement impact, could lead to the creation of thousands of jobs, improve capacity of industries, and conserve foreign exchange for the country.

He said: “The ultimate objective is to make our states economically viable through enhanced investments by the private sector to create more economic opportunities at the sub-national level, engage our teeming youths in meaningful enterprises, improve internally revenue base for states to meet the developmental expectation of its citizens.”

“This is in addition to what we (CBN) are doing through Anchor Borrowers’ Programme to support small holder farms in our rural communities,” he added.

Over N171bn disbursed Also, addressing journalists at the post Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) briefing in November last year, Emefiele, while responding to questions on food shortage that could arise following Nigeria’s closure of its land borders in August 2019, disclosed that the bank had disbursed a total sum of N171.66 billion on the development of key commodities, which, according to him, will help in controlling the effect of the border closure.

Providing the breakdown of how the funding was distributed, Emefiele disclosed that four food crops received over N140.12 billion or 81.6 percent of the total disbursement. The crops are cassava, (N11.44 billion); cotton (N40.47 billion); rice (N53.40 billion) and oil palm (N34.81 billion).

He said: “On the impact of the recent closure of Nigerian land borders on domestic food prices, the Committee noted that any upward price movement arising from the closure was reactionary and therefore temporary.

“It is, therefore, expected that the outcome of these interventions will close the supply gaps already envisaged in the medium to long term, including dampening domestic prices.

It thus, expressed support for the temporary closure of Nigeria’s land borders, noting that securing the country’s land borders should be further enhanced.”

According to analysts, since there is still so much uncertainty about the kind of lasting impact the Covid-19 crisis may have on the global economy, the fiscal authorities should increase collaboration with the CBN to ensure that its commodity development initiatives help to curb the country’s dependence on oil.

