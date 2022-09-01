Leveraging digital economy to eradicate poverty

The development of digital economy has eased human endeavour and struggle for survival. There have been vigorous campaigns for Nigeria to leverage potential of the sector to eradicate or reduce the higher level of poverty in the country. ABOLAJI ADEBAYO reports

The digital economy mainly based on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) helps to increase capital and labour productivity and to obtain goods and services at lower prices. Digitisation accelerates economic growth and facilitates job creation, it provided a $193 billion boost to world economic output and created six million jobs in 2011. Using cell phones and mobile money makes it easier for people in developing countries to interact with the formal sector. Mobile technology has great potential to increase incomes for smallscale farmers and entrepreneurs, particularly by connecting them to better markets. The digital economy is transforming people’s lives, giving them greater convenience choices and value than ever before. It is transforming society with increased efficiency, economic development and improved problem solving. Also, it is transforming businesses by giving decision makers new insights to help optimise processes and make smarter decisions. The resulting value-added benefits can positively impact a company’s bottom-line. For example, oil and gas companies can strengthen customer loyalty by developing hyper-personalised products and services and a more unified enduser experience. They can also drive new innovation through technology platforms that enable the sharing of ideas from anywhere and anyone. Data-driven, actionable insights also help companies get more out of constrained resources with improved processes such as realtime resource allocations, more agile infrastructures and sophisticated applications that can create greater abundance of scarce resources. The digital economy can drive efficiencies by preventing disruptions and automating processes such as maintenance and work load schedules.

Innovation

ICTs make a significant contribution to growth and socio-economic development in countries and regions around the globe. The widespread adoption and integration of ICTs have reduced information and transaction costs, improved service delivery, created new jobs, generated new revenue streams, and helped conserve resources. ICTs have also transformed the way businesses, people and governments work, interact and communicate.

ICT innovation is also revolutionising the agriculture and food sectors. In developed economies, innovations such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of things, data analytics and block-chain are changing the way agriculture does business. Remote sensors collect data on soil moisture, temperature, crop growth and livestock feed levels, enabling farmers to achieve better yields by optimising crop management and reducing the use of fertilisers, pesticides and water. However, the rapid global revolution in ICT stands in stark contrast to the continuing high numbers of extreme poor and hungry individuals in the world. The new digital technologies and innovative use of ICTs creates enormous opportunities and poses daunting challenges to ending poverty and hunger. On one hand, there is potential to increase productivity and wealth, generate new activities, products and services and improve livelihoods. On the other hand, such opportunities can lead to further alienation of marginalised communities and an exacerbation of existing socioeconomic inequalities. This information note explores these questions and the potential for ICTs and digital technologies to accelerate the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals 1 (No poverty) and 2 (Zero hunger) within the context of rural areas.

Job opportunities

While digital economy has continued to expanded and grow economy in various ways, digitisation has aided creation of more jobs for the youths, even in Nigeria. Apart from creating avenues for them to promote their businesses online to reach mass customers, a larger number of businesses and jobs have been created along the digital value chains. Now, small scale entrepreneurs can print mobile network cards at the comfort of their homes and distribute. With digital economy, the number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which have been adjudged the major driver of economy across the world has continued to increase. So many businesses are being created by and for the youths to stem the rate of unemployment. Fintech, for instance is one of the ecosystem boosting the startups with the innovation in technology. This is one of the aspect of the digital economy that has created and kept creating more jobs to eradicate poverty.

Challenges

In Nigeria, inadequate access to the latest technology, sophisticated telecommunications infrastructure, low computer literacy as well as numerous cultural and socio-economic factors have been identified as some of the challenges hindering the development of digital economy. Recently, the Executive Vice Chairman/ CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, charged Nigerians to explore opportunities in digital economy to eradicate poverty in Nigeria. However, Dambata noted that “for most developing countries, particularly those with large populations, inadequate infrastructure has made it difficult to participate as equal partners in the worldwide enterprise of knowledge production and dissemination. “This portends an unequal distribution of access, resources and opportunities in this new economy, the digital economy. To avert the birth of a new type of poverty (Information Poverty), the ICT gap (digital divide) between the developed and developing nations must be bridged.” Like most developing nations, Nigeria is not enjoying the full benefits of the ICT revolution due to inadequate telecommunication infrastructure, capacity to maintain existing infrastructure, and policies for equitable public participation as producers and consumers of information and knowledge. “A nation’s development is measured in economic terms such as per capita income, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and Gross National Product (GNP), among other indices. Indices such as level of literacy, social development, human capital development, cultural innovation and technological preparedness are not regarded as a measure of development. If we must tap into the ICT revolution, then it is time for a paradigm shift! The standard economic terms are not a reflection of the new age of the digital economy,” he said.

Government’s efforts

On efforts made by government, he said there were several past and ongoing efforts by the Nigerian government to alleviate poverty through ICT using organisations and programmes like the National Information Technology Agency (NITDA), using the offices of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) across the country as ICT hubs, the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) to ensure that telecommunications services are accessible to the broadest number of people (and communities) at affordable prices. The EVC said: “NCC will continue to support the vision of the present government to put Nigeria amongst the top twenty in the comity of nations and to align our developmental goals in keeping with the seventeen United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) but particularly the goal to eradicate extreme poverty for all people everywhere which is currently measured as people living on less than $1.25 a day, by the year 2030.” He listed initiatives at NCC directly or indirectly targeted at poverty eradication to include Advanced Digital Appreciation Programme: Transforming the Academics: Advanced Digital Appreciation Programme for Tertiary Institutions, ADAPTI is aimed at bridging the digital divide existing in academia with the provision of computers and other ICT facilities to equip the lecturers and other experts to improve ICT skills and also to enrich the students.

Future digital economy

By 2025, companies around the world are all expected to use cloud technology in some way, with 85 per cent of business applications predicted to be based on it. In the UAE, for example, the share of cloud-related digital transformation spending is expected to increase to 30 per cent in 2024, up from 22 per cent in 2020. Experts said Nigeria needs to move along with the new development in the digital economy to eradicate poverty and develop its national economy. Meanwhile, industry analysts said the country may not be able to utilise the opportunity of the digital economy as other countries do. They noted that Nigeria has not shown the required commitment as it continues to depend on importation of virtually all its technology. A telecoms analyst, Adekunbi Benjamin, said Nigeria would benefit from digital economy potentials if government can create an enabling environment for the local production to grow, supported with favourable policies. Benjamin said the current trends in the industry where many small scale tech firms die due to multiple taxation and other stringent measures would continue to affect the digital ecosystem to grow the economy as needed. He noted that instead of new SMEs to be created along the value chain, the country has kept witnessing brain drain even in the technology sectors.

Last line

Manufacturing and other sectors of the economy have a unique opportunity to leverage the efficiencies and growth promised by the digital economy. It begins by looking for ways to digitise content and then capturing, analysing and delivering the resulting data in easyto- consume formats so that real action can be taken. Government has to create an enabling environment supported by favourable policies while supporting the youths to create more jobs an long digital value chains. Now is the time to activate, optimise and transform to secure new competitive advantages and establish sustainable leadership in this new world.

