Leveraging mutual funds for retail investment

One major challenge that faces new entrants in the field of investment is the fear of taking the wrong step in the choice of securities. A beginner usually buys one or two stocks and expects to make enough profit he had been made to believe comes from stock market. More often than not, short-term disappointments happen in place of the profits expected. This leaves the beginner agonising, regretting he did not choose a more rewarding investment options. He may end up selling his portfolio and moving into another stock expected to do better than the earlier option. Soon the stocks he thought were going to do better also begin to go down. Mutual funds or collective investment scheme represent major vehicles to get share investing right from the start and avoid possible initial disappointments killing the investors’ enthusiasm. These funds create a balance between the expectations of returns in a rising market and possibilities of losses when the market falls. The investment portfolio for a beginner requires being constructed around a diversified group of securities, spread broadly across the market. This will create a low portfolio risk advantage and thus guarantee the level of returns required to transform investments into great wealth over the years. Mutual funds operations in Nigeria came to the limelight for the first time during the early 1990s, as a result of rapid growth in the financial sector induced by the deregulation policy of the mid-1980s. They emerged as part of the financial market innovations that followed the policy of deregulation. Banks engaged in competitive floatation and management of mutual funds then as is happening again presently. A good number of them closed shop during the financial turmoil that followed and others remained relatively insignificant with limited impact in the capital market until the banking consolidation and the financial meltdown that resulted in plunge (depreciation in share price) in the equity market reinforced the investment bankers to start creating new mutual products. Market analysts are of the view that mutual funds provide the means to connect the current apathy in savings and investment. They argue that this became necessary following the downturn the Nigerian capital market had witnessed, which resulted in investors experiencing heavy losses in their investments, leading to the apathy by investors and lull in activities at the stock exchange. They believe mutual funds are the right platform to attract and encourage numerous retail investors as majority of them does not have the investment savvy. They noted that the platform could also be used to curb the increasing wave of unclaimed dividend which retail investors are majorly affected.

Current value of mutual funds

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has disclosed that as at February 19, 2021, the number of registered mutual funds with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had grown from 76 in 2019 with Net Asset Value (NAV) in excess of N600 billion to 102 mutual funds with NAV of over N1.43 trillion. The Divisional Head, Listings Business, NGX, Mr. Olumide Bolumole, who stated this recently at the NGX’s digital closing gong ceremony to commemorate the election of t (FMAN), said 56 were listed on the NSE with NAV of over N1.24 trillion representing 88.3 per cent of total NAV. “There continues to be growing interest in the mutual funds asset class evidenced by the increasing number of registered mutual funds with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) since 2019. “I must also commend FMAN for its continuous collaboration in ensuring increased efficiency and investor participation in the Nigerian mutual funds market. “This confirms the NGX as the preferred listing destination for this asset class and we will continue to strategically position ourselves to support the growth of our fund managers and our stakeholders,” he said. Omojokun said: “I extend my gratitude to the NSE for this honour. FMAN was established to promote the operations of fund managers registered with the SEC and its objectives include self-regulation and supervision of its members; the enforcement of global best practices in its members’ operations, and most importantly, the education of the public on investments. “Working with the NGX has brought about the trading of listed funds on The Exchange and are working towards the display of mutual funds prices on the ticker tape of the NGX. Furthermore, we are collaborating with the X-Academy to train our members and the public on adopting best investment practices and we look forward to other avenues to work together for the development of the capital market.” Last year, the exchange admitted two mutual funds; (₦500,000,000) ARM Fixed Income Fund and ($1,000,000) ARM Eurobond Fund on its memorandum listing platform. The Exchange has also achieved increased efficiency in terms of competitive pricing structures, improved turnaround time and enhanced customer experience.

Why need to key into mutual funds

Some market operators in the Nigerian capital market have described investment in mutual fund as a good investing strategy that is giving investors greater access to professional fund management. According to Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, “investors that do not have in-depth knowledge of the capital market nor the time and expertise to analyse and invest in stocks and bonds, mutual funds offer various benefits which include affordable access to expensive stocks, Risk diversification; mutual funds invest in a basket of asset. Eze, who noted that except the investing public begin to access the stock market through investment professional, equities would continue to record loss in value and thereby hinder the growth of the securities market, said investing in mutual funds would give investors opportunity for professional fund management by fund managers charged with the responsibility of providing them with in-depth research inputs from investment analysts. Eze said the fund enabled retail investors to invest in various instrument such that if one is failing, the other holds fit, so instead of putting all your eggs in one basket, it is now spread across many instruments that may not fall at the same time. “The whole idea is to pull together the resources of small investors and be able to make a pool that would afford such investor the opportunity to invest in choice instrument. It is about creating a portfolio, a meek portfolio,” he said. Also, the Managing Director, Highcap Securities Limited, Mr. David Adonri, said mutual fund enabled investors with shallow knowledge of investment to invest wisely. Aside investing wisely, he said investors, who don’t have enough resources, could also invest in certain shares of their choice through mutual fund. “For instance the question of funds required to invest in certain area may be beyond what an investor can provide at any point in time and such investor can still invest in that area through a mutual fund. “Funds are important financial mechanism that investors can benefit and because funds can be very large in terms of financial returns. They are also important in every economy in being able to supply funds massively to some sectors that the funds can invest in,” he said. He noted that most foreign investors in the Nigerian stock market were managers of mutual funds, “as mutual fund investors can invest in both stocks and bonds. “If for instance there is a mutual fund that is a growth fund, that growth fund will identify stocks in the capital market that are ‘growth’ companies, again retail investors who do not have enough funds to invest in certain capital intensive investment can still benefit in those investments, by going through mutual funds,” he added.

Need for investment education

Investors in the NGX like their counterparts in other climes need to be well informed in order to undertake efficient decisions about various investment products in the market and avoid market scams. Since education helps in improving financial literacy of investors, the most effective investor protection starts with a well informed and educated investor, hence the need to step up investors’ awareness campaign. Eze said that public apprehension of the capital market would substantially be allayed with a better structured public awareness campaign to be jointly anchored by NSE, SEC and market operators for the education of shareholders and the protection of their interests, especially the small stock holders. He said the average Nigerian investor suffered considerably, with many losers being first-time investors, essentially unaware of the workings of the market and relying on rising share prices, hunches and herds syndrome for their sharebuying decisions. “While considerable efforts have been made by NGX and SEC to educate shareholders and address some of their complaints, I believe the public apprehension of the capital market will substantially be allayed with a better structured public awareness campaign to be jointly anchored by NSE, SEC and market operators for the education of shareholders and the protection of their interests, especially the small stock holders,” he said.

Last line

Given the expansive nature of the Nigerian capital market, it is expected that mutual funds will continue to attract numerous investors as a number of them are trying to catchin on retail investors who either do not have the investment savvy or the minimum requirements being demanded by the brokers to open an investment account for them.

