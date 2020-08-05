Leveraging non-interest institutions to boost financial inclusion

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s recent release of a list of intervention schemes that would cater for non-interest financial institutions, bolster small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and promote financial inclusion in the country, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Although the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) did not introduce noninterest banking for only adherents of Islam, financial experts have long noted that given the country’s huge Muslim population, this banking system would play a significant role in boosting financial inclusion in these parts.

For instance, at a forum in 2009, a former Chief Executive Officer, Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA), a financial sector development organisation that promotes financial inclusion in Nigeria, Modupe Ladipo, disclosed that a survey carried out by the group in 2008 showed that 92 per cent and 86 per cent of the adult population in the North West and North East geopolitical zones (both regions have over 90 per cent Muslim population) of the country respectively was unbanked.

Ladipo added that the survey’s findings also indicated that non-interest finance was a potential innovative approach to increase access to finance for the unbanked. Also, in his remarks at the forum, the CBN Governor at the time, Lamido Sanusi, said the introduction of non-interest banking would support financial sector deepening; enhance product offerings; and increase enhance investment in the economy. He noted that establishing non-interest banking was one of the FSS 20 2020 initiatives to establish Nigeria as a hub for financial services in Africa.

Notably, the then Managing Director of Jaiz Bank Plc, the first and only full-fledged noninterest bank in the country at the time, Mohammed Bintube, who was also at the event, put the estimated Islamic banking market size in Nigeria, as at December 2008, at N4.35 trillion.

Growth

But between 2009 and 2019, the number of participants in the sector had risen to seven, reflecting strong economic growth in core markets and regulatory advancements provided by CBN, other financial system regulators such as the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as well as the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

Integration with intervention programmes

In view of the foregoing, perhaps not too many industry watchers were surprised when CBN announced in June this year that it was planning to release a framework for the integration of non-interest window in all its intervention programmes, to support households and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) affected by COVID-19. According to the Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Isaac Okorafor, the creation of a non-interest window through which SMEs and other key operators in the real sector can access the apex bank’s intervention programmes, followed appeals by concerned stakeholders across the country. Subsequently, on July 16, CBN released a list of eleven intervention schemes’ guidelines that it said would cater for non-interest financial institutions (NIFIs).

The schemes include the noninterest guidelines for Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS), non-interest guidelines for intervention in the textile sector, guideline for the operations of the Agri-Business, Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) for NIFIs, guidelines for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF) for NIFIs and non interest guidelines for the Non-Oil Export Stimulation Facility (NESF).

Others are non-interest guidelines for Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), non-interest guidelines for Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF), non-interest guidelines for the Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF) through the Cash Reserve Requirement(CRR), non-interest guidelines for the operations of credit support for the healthcare sector, modalities for implementation of the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI) and non-interest guidelines for the implementation of the N50billion Targeted Credit Facility(TCF) for NIFIs.

AADS

On the AADs, for instance, CBN stated: “The objective of the programme is to engage a minimum of 370,000 youths in agricultural production across the country over the next three years in order to reduce unemployment among the youths in the country. The broad objective of the AADS is to increase agricultural production towards food security, job creation and economic diversification.”

AGSMEIS

Similarly, on the AGSMEIS, the apex bank listed the following as objectives of the scheme: Improving access to affordable and sustainable finance by Agri- businesses, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs); creating employment opportunities in Nigeria and boosting the managerial capacity of agri-businesses and MSMEs to grow the enterprises into large corporate organizations in line with Federal Government’s agenda to develop the real sector and promote inclusive growth. According to CBN, the scheme covers activities such as businesses across the agricultural value chain, including production, inputs supply, storage, processing, logistics and marketing. The scheme also covers MSMEs that are involved in real sector activities such as manufacturing, mining and petrochemicals. In addition, it covers MSMEs in the service sector including information and communication technology (ICT) and the creative industry.

MSMEDF

Citing the significant contributions of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) to the economy, CBN, on August 15, 2013, launched the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF) to boost the sub-sector. The fund, which had a takeoff seed capital of N220 billion, was, according to CBN, aimed at achieving among other objectives, channeling low return funds to the MSME sub-sector of the Nigerian economy through Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs); enhancing access by MSMEs to financial services; increasing productivity and output of microenterprises as well as creating jobs. Significantly, CBN also stipulated that 90 per cent of the Fund be disbursed in the form of wholesale funding to Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs) in a 60 per cent for women and 40 per cent for others ratio.

The remaining 10 per cent of the fund, the regulator said, would be set aside for developmental programmes in form of grants. Eligible activities under the fund are grouped into two categories: Microenterprises and SMEs. While the former covers areas such as agricultural value chain, cottage industries, artisans, services, renewable energy/ energy efficient product and technologies and trade and general commerce, the latter covers manufacturing, agricultural value chain activities, services, renewable energy, energy efficient product and technologies.

According to the guidelines, for a NIFI to be eligible to access the fund, it must sign an MOU with the CBN, submit a report of due diligence on the project and undertake to bear all the credit risks of the financings. The guidelines equally stipulate that collateral requirement for NIFIs is a signed MoU with CBN and an undertaking to bear all credit risks for projects presented.

Anchor Borrowers’ Programme

Clearly, one of the most well-known intervention programmes of CBN, the ABP, was established in November 2015 to create a linkage between anchor companies involved in the processing and Small Holder Farmers (SHFs) of required key agricultural commodities. According to CBN, “the broad objective of the ABP is to create economic linkage between smallholder farmers and reputable large-scale processors with a view to increasing agricultural output and significantly improving capacity utilization of processors.”

Financing under the programme, CBN said, would be through non-interest deposit money banks, non-interest windows of deposit money banks, non- interest windows of development finance institutions and non-interest microfinance banks (NIMFBs).

Prior to the establishment of ABP, Nigeria used to be the biggest importer of rice from countries such as Thailand and India. However, it now leads the continent in production of the commodity, just as analysts are predicting that with the integration of the programme with non interest window, the nation is set to record more success in agricultural production.

Conclusion

In fact, the consensus among analysts at the weekend was that since non-interest finance is not targeted at only Muslims and if, as widely expected, the country’s huge unbanked, predominantly Muslim population of the North West and North East geo political zones, embrace CBN’s noninterest intervention projects, Nigeria would soon be reporting significant improvement in financial inclusion and its SME sub-sector.

