Leveraging on stakeholders’ support for credible council polls in Ogun

Since the inauguration of the Chairman and Commissioners of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), on Thursday March 18, 2021, with the sole mandate of organising free, fair and credible local government elections in the state.

This indeed is a call to service, as the entire team at the moment is working round the clock with the view to coming out with innovations towards an election that be in tandem with best global practices, the Commission in the last couple of weeks has taken several giant strides in order to achieve this task.

Barring any eleventh hour change(s), the much anticipated local government elections in Ogun State will hold on Saturday July 24, 2021, as evidenced by the tireless efforts of OGSIEC in perfecting plans and programmes, as well as the move by political parties in putting their houses in order, all geared towards winning the loyalty of the electorate, during the exercise.

The election will no doubt, avail the people at the grassroots, the opportunity of electing their representatives, thereby, participating and contributing their quotas in the development of the local government system, the state and Nigeria in general. Undoubtedly, the task of organising any election, inclusive of that of the local government that will be devoid of violence, carnage and other election-related delinquencies, is indeed a daunting one.

This, however, can be tamed if all stakeholders play their part effectively and citizens equally rise to the occasion of ensuring its success. Interestingly, OGSIEC as the electoral umpire has since spearheaded this role with a number of programmes aimed at re-orientating and re-awakening the people on the need to actively participate in the exercise.

The Commission, under the leadership of Mr. Babatunde Osibodu, had since imbibed the charge of Governor Dapo Abiodun during their inauguration to ensure that the Commission introduces innovative and resourceful approaches for conducting credible elections at the local government level in our state. Hence, the introduction of the novel Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to further drive and make the employment of Electoral Officers and other categories of ad-hoc staff seamless and less-cumbersome for other applicants. The innovation led to the launch of a website for the Commission (htpp: ogsiec.ogunstate.gov.ng).

This novel idea afforded the numerous applicants across the state the opportunity of sending their application from the comfort of their bedroom. For instance, applicants from Ogun Waterside, Ipokia and other far local government areas do not need to come to the Commission in Abeokuta, the state capital for the submission of their applications. As at the time of compiling this write up, the Commission had received over 5000 applications, as applicants are required to submit their bio-data on-line, after which it will be sorted, it is done in conjunction with the Ogun State Tech Hub. One of the major benefits is that it gives the people the ample benefit of applying directly, which also does not require applicants to know somebody before they are considered for the job.

This novelty was also accompanied with another dedicated mobile line to attend to those who may not be internet savvy or those who may encounter challenges, while filling the form. On enquiry, calls are promptly attended to and solutions proffered.

Understanding this onerous task, OGSIEC has been utilizing the immense benefit inherent in the engagement of relevant stakeholders including security agencies, religious leaders, market men and women, non-governmental organisations political associations, civil liberty organisations, students’ bodies, traditional leaders, community leaders, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), academics, among others, to adequately leverage on their invaluable inputs and support in order to further fashion ways of delivering an election that will evidently be free, fair, credible and acceptable not just in rhetoric’s but in practical.

Not oblivious of this enormous task, the OGSIEC Team has since taken the bull by the horn, as it has engaged and is still engaging stakeholders’ opinion to make the exercise a success. For instance,on May 4 2021, it flagged off its first stakeholders meeting, to commence political activities for the 2021 Local Government Election in Ogun State, at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, with different political parties in attendance.

At the ceremony, Mr. Osibodu at the event affirmed the Commission’s stance to remain transparent, fair, even-handed and unbiased in its bid to conduct credible council polls in Ogun State. The Commission again assembled stakeholders on Friday, May 28, 2021 at its premises to further deliberate on and address concerns of political parties who again turned out in their numbers. OGSIEC did not only listen to suggestions of religious leaders including Apostle Bola Dada of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Alfa Sodiq Kayode, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) Maj. W.D Omoregie from Alamala Barracks, ACP Bolanle Muritala, Nigerian Police, ACC S.O Diarhe, Nigerian Correctional Service, Benson Solomon Bamidele, NDLEA, among others, who all commended the Commission for a good start, even as they advanced sustenance of the momentum, the fear of God to further solidify the process.

It is reassuring to state that the general atmosphere evidently captured from the stakeholders was a renewed belief in the Commission that it would deliver an acceptable election. Also worthy of mention is the Commission’s decision to exempt female candidates from paying the mandatory N200, 000 and N100, 000 nomination form fee for Chairmanship and Councillorship candidates respectively, a decision, Professor (Mrs.) Olubunmi Ashimolowo, Ogun State Coordinator, 100 Women Support Groups, affirmed it will most definitely spur the women folk to come out of their shield to seek elective post. Ashimolowo, who seems extremely pleased with the move, revealed thus: “The decision by OGSIEC to exempt the women from paying either as Chairmanship or Councillorship is quite commendable, I urge the political parties to follow suit by considering the women as well.”

Owing to the general precarious security situation in the country, top management of the Commission had series of meetings with the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police, Directorate of State Service (DSS), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as well as other supporting Security Agencies, all with the view to fashioning ways to further guarantee the security of lives and property of voters and its personnel. OGSIEC is indeed not leaving any stone unturned as it also facilitated two-day training by the NSCDC with the theme: towards ensuring functional security for successful elections held at the Commissions Headquarters.

Of course, the Commission has never claimed to be a repository of knowledge, it has therefore visited other states including Rivers, Oyo among others to keenly observe how their local government elections were held with the sole aim of avoiding their potholes by critically analysing these elections and made solid arrangements not just to replicate same but to also surpass the outcomes. Suffice to mention also that OGSIEC has reiterated in several fora, its irrevocable stance and belief in the conduct of an election that would not just be free, fair, credible, acceptable and violent-free, but one that would stand in the annals of the history of Ogun and Nigeria as a landmark and a reference point.

Thus, the Commission has very much appealed to political parties, community leaders as well as religious leaders to influence their people and followers towards this direction, even as the media is co-opted as a veritable tool in actualizing the task. To this end, the Commission, apart from inviting leadership of the State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ), to the stakeholders meeting, it has also utilized media engagements in the state-owned and other private media organisations to continually engage and sensitize the people on the imperative of contributing their quotas in order to attain the much-needed credible local government polls. The media whose role is quite germane has since embraced this important role and it is only hoped that they work consciously in line with the ethics of the profession by nor wiping up sentiments and fanning the embers of violence.

Ahmed Taofeek writes in from Abeokuta

