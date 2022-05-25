Leveraging remittance inflows for Nigeria’s economic growth

Given that latest data released by the World Bank confirms Nigeria’s position as the top remittance recipient in sub-Saharan Africa, the fiscal authorities and stakeholders should intensify collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to boost remittance flows to the country, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

As part of “The Davos Agenda” last year, the World Economic Forum (WEF) published an article titled: “Remittances are key to the recovery in developing countries,” which was written by the Special Advisor to the Board of Directors, Western Union, Hikmet Ersek. The article described diaspora populations as the world’s “Economic First Responders,” adding that “the money they send across the world’s borders have helped smooth the economic shocks from the pandemic, fostering stronger resilience and recovery in their home nations throughout 2020, and into 2021 and beyond, than would have been the case without these flows.” It stated: “Remittances provide an essential lifeline to their home communities by funding spending on essentials, lowering extreme poverty and supporting healthcare and education. “They serve on the front lines within their host communities as medics, scientists, grocers, bus drivers, construction workers, teachers and contribute human capital towards the functioning of a robust economy. “These actions, during an unprecedented global pandemic, serve to shine an even bigger spotlight on the criticality of remittances and those who send them. They are the resilient and inclusive global economic force. “Policymakers, development experts and economists must give cross-border remittances the consideration and priority they deserve as a significant global economic engine. There has simply never been a greater need for innovation and technology that provides the on-theground financial support flowing instantly across borders.”

1.7m migrants

With 1.7 million migrants from Nigeria in the diaspora as of 2020, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (analysts believe that the Nigerian Diaspora is likely larger than what has been officially captured), numerous studies consistently show that the country ranks as one of the top remittance recipients in the developing world. For instance, in its “Migration and Development Brief ” released on May 12, the World Bank stated that remittance inflows from Nigerians in the Diaspora rose by 11.2 per cent to $19.2 billion in 2021 from $17.21 billion in the previous year. The report, which also stated that remittance inflows jumped 14.1 per cent to $49 billion in sub- Saharan Africa in 2021—“more than erasing the falloff of 8.1 per cent recorded in the prior year and representing the strongest gain since 2018,” pointed out that the significant increase in remittance flows to the region last year was the result of a “restoration of recorded inflows to Nigeria.” In addition, the World Bank’s report also showed that Nigeria ranked eight on the list of 10 top remittance recipients among Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMIC) in 2021, below countries, such as India, Mexico, China, Philippines, Egypt, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The report said: “Remittances are a major source of external finance to LMICs, compared to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Official Development Assistance (ODA) and portfolio investments. “In the recession year 2020, remittances proved resilient and were the paramount source of international financing for developing countries, as FDI dropped 12 per cent on the back of declining global activity. Excluding China, the largest recipient of FDI, remittances have been the largest source of external finance for LMICs since 2016 and have measured about three times the size of ODA for over a decade.” It further stated that the nearrecord growth of remittance flows to LMICs last year was driven primarily by migrants wanting to send money to support their families facing hardships back home, adding that migrants’ ability to send remittances was, “in turn, enabled by strong economic activity and employment levels in many large host countries that implemented fiscal stimulus programmes.” The report predicted that remittance flows to (LMICs) will increase by 4.2 per cent to reach $630 billion in 2022 while sub- Saharan Africa’s will rise to $53 billion from $49 billion in 2021. Clearly, Nigeria is likely to attract over two-thirds of the projected remittance inflow to the region. In fact, New Telegraph’s analysis of the World Bank’s Migration and Development reports of the last five years indicates that the Nigerian Diaspora remitted a total $106.58 billion between 2017 and 2021. Specifically, the data shows Nigerians in the Diaspora remitted $22.04 billion, $24.32 billion, $23.81 billion $17.21 billion and $19.2 billion in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Boosting Diaspora remittances

Thus, industry watchers were not entirely surprised when, as part of its efforts to reduce the country’s dependence on crude oil export earnings, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in the wake of the economic crisis triggered by COVID-19, started looking for alternative sources to boost the nation’s FX earnings through Diaspora remittances. For instance, in November 2020, the apex bank announced that beneficiaries of Diaspora remittances through the International Monetary Transfer Operators (IMTO) will receive such inflows in foreign currency (U.S. dollar) through the designated bank of their choice. It stated then that “these changes are necessary to deepen the foreign exchange market, provide more liquidity and create more transparency in the administration of Diaspora remittances into Nigeria. “In addition, these changes would help finance a future stream of investment opportunities for Nigerians in the Diaspora, while also guaranteeing that recipients would receive a market reflective exchange rate for their inflows. “Beneficiaries shall have unfettered access and utilisation to such foreign currency proceeds, either in cash and or in their domiciliary accounts.” As part of measures to ensure strict compliance with the policy, CBN, a few days later, directed banks to close all naira ledger accounts opened for receiving IMTOs’ proceeds. It also issued another circular reminding IMTOs that they must ensure that all funds in favour of beneficiaries/recipients in Nigeria be deposited into the agent banks’ correspondent account. The regulator emphasised: “Agent banks (deposit money banks) in Nigeria will be responsible for all payment to beneficiaries/ recipients either in foreign currency cash (USD) or into the beneficiaries’/recipients’ domiciliary account in Nigeria. The mode (if payment either in cash or transfer is at the sole discretion of the beneficiaries/recipients.”

Naira-4-Dollar policy

Furthermore, CBN, on March 5, last year, introduced the “Naira-4-Dollar” policy, which, it said, was aimed at boosting official channels of Diaspora remittances and increasing foreign exchange inflow. Specifically, under the policy, the apex bank introduced a rebate of N5 for every $1 of fund remitted to Nigeria through international money rransfer organisations (IMTOs). As the banking industry watchdog stated at the time, “these changes are necessary to deepen the foreign exchange market, provide more liquidity and create more transparency in the administration of Diaspora remittances into Nigeria. “In addition, these changes would help finance a future stream of investment opportunities for Nigerians in the Diaspora, while also guaranteeing that recipients would receive a market reflective exchange rate for their inflows.” It emphasised that “beneficiaries shall have unfettered access and utilisation to such foreign currency proceeds, either in cash and or in their domiciliary accounts.” Commenting on the initiative at the time, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had stated: “In an effort to reduce the cost burden of remitting funds to Nigeria by working Nigerians in the Diaspora, the Central Bank of Nigeria has introduced a rebate of N5 for every $1 of fund remitted to Nigeria, through IMTOs licensed by the central bank. “We believe this new measure will help to make the process of sending remittance through formal bank channels cheaper and more convenient for Nigerians in the Diaspora.” Similarly, in late April last year, the apex bank approved 10 new IMTOs, thereby increasing the number of such firms allowed to operate in the country to 57 as at that time. It also extended the Naira- 4-Dollar policy, which was initially scheduled to run from March 8 to May 8, 2021, indefinitely.

Successful

While critics remain sceptical about the policy, a non-Executive Director/Member, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at CBN, Prof. Mike Obadan, told participants at a two-day seminar organised by CBN for finance correspondents and business editors, in March this year, that the Naira-4-Dollar scheme had been very successful in attracting Diaspora remittances. He said: “During COVID-19, Diaspora remittances averaged six million dollars a week, but now it records about $100 million a week. The amount of foreign exchange coming to the country through remittances has shotup.” “When we look at figures for domiciliary accounts held by commercial banks, the total figures have shot up, so, it’s a good policy designed to attract inflow from our own people abroad,” Obadan added.

Conclusion

However, the consensus among analysts, at the weekend, was that the Nigerian authorities should also heed the advice that the World Bank gave to LMICs in its latest report. The multilateral development lender stated that “applying risk-based, proportionate and simplified anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) procedures for small remittance transactions as well as Customer Due Diligence (CDD) and AML/CFT compliance processes could help to reduce remittance costs and mobilise diaspora investments.”

