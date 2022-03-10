Leveraging technology for infrastructure protection

Aside from the perennial attacks on telecoms infrastructure, several other critical national infrastructures in the country are prone to attacks daily. To ensure adequate protection of these facilities, stakeholders are advocating the deployment of technology, SAMSON AKINTARO reports

Incidences of vandalisation and theft of infrastructure are commonplace in Nigeria today. While this has become rampant in the telecommunications sector with the rising cases of theft of batteries at base stations and willful destruction of the facilities, the same is being perpetrated across sectors of the economy with reckless abandon. Just last month, it was reported that some hoodlums vandalised a section of the Lagos-Ibadan rail track, leading to disruption in railway service. Other facilities such as power installations, oil and gas installations and even roads, among others, are prone to vandalism across the country. While there have been repeated calls for legislation criminalising vandalism of critical national assets, addressing this challenge through multi-dimensional approaches was the crux of a two-day National Stakeholders Summit recently held in Abuja by Ashcraft Centre for Social Science Research.

Using technology

Among several other solutions proffered by the stakeholders, the use of technology to protect the country’s infrastructure was key. According to President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Ikechukwu Nnamani, government would have to deploy technology to address the current challenge of infrastructure vandalisation in the country. Nnamani, who delivered the keynote at the summit, observed that the state of Nigerian critical infrastructure is not the ideal situation that would result in the maximum benefits to the citizens. According to him, despite the key benefits that accrue to the Nigerian state from these objects, a lot still needs to be done to ensure maximum benefits to the country. The ATCON president said the country would have to take full advantage of modern technology in addressing the challenges confronting its critical infrastructure. “Technology exists today to fully monitor the entire critical infrastructure in the country. Internet of Things presents a great opportunity to have real-time visibility on the critical assets and also provides an opportunity to predict when a national asset is about to be vandalised and appropriate steps are taken to address the source before it is too late. “For instance, a technology exists today to identify when a road construction work is getting close to fiber optics installation and efforts can be made to address the threat before it is too late,” he said. The ATCON president added that blockchain technology also offerred a great opportunity to digitally tag all monuments and artifacts and give them a universal identity against future theft. He said this was currently being used in protecting endangered species and tracking assets such as diamonds and precious metals in other countries. He, however, noted that technology alone would not solve the problem. “Technology without the human will and capital resources will only result in suboptimal progress. The interoperability between the various entities that ensure the smooth running of the economy must be appreciated and addressed,” he said.

Other solutions

A communique issued at the end of the summit also reflected diverse opinions of the stakeholders on how the challenge against infrastructure can be addressed. The communiqué suggested that in the light of a plethora of security and safety challenges in the country, prioritisation of cyberspace in the hierarchy of critical infrastructure and enactment of relevant legislation to support the protection of critical infrastructure have become imperative. To prevent further sabotage,the summit proffered the adoption of modern and traditional approaches in dealing with security threats and the socialisation of the population on the importance of protecting public assets. As the various experts who brainstormed at the summit suggested that expertise and operational knowledge of state and private institutions are required to win the battle against infrastructure sabotage, they urged that policing of these critical national assets by both uniformed men and residents is also paramount. Apart from these, they further highlighted “creation of jobs for the population to deter anti-social and criminal behaviours, nationwide advocacy to create awareness on threats to critical infrastructure; emphasis on research and development in security matters; and moral re-armament of the national population.”

The issues

During their discussion on critical national infrastructure safety, participants unearthed major security threats to include the perception that public assets are not anybody’s business, widespread corruption, absence of national crisis management doctrine, and lack of perspective planning on the part of state institutions. Other bottlenecks identified are the knee-jerk approach to solving obvious national problems, non-institutionalisation of protection of the critical infrastructures, absence of early warning system in form of risk analysis, digital poverty and the crippling effects of inter-agency rivalry in the security complex. The summit noted that Nigeria’s infrastructure has been threatened and systematically undermined, given the records of attacks on the country’s collective assets. “Oil and gas sector that accounts for about 95 per cent of the country’s foreign exchange earnings, has been hard hit by pipeline vandalisation, flaring and oil theft,” the communiqué partly reads. It further noted, for example, that of the 85 million cyber-attacks on the African continent in the last six months, Nigeria accounted for about 20 per cent of the attacks, thereby underlining the weight of threats to the country’s infrastructures, both hard and soft. Suffice to state that even though government has formulated some policies such as the National Protection Policy and Strategy 2022 (CNAINPPS 2022), National Security Strategy Framework and the Critical National Infrastructure Bill currently under consideration at the National Assembly, among others, threats to national assets loom large.

Immediate action

While government is still being expected to enact legislation protecting the critical national infrastructure across the country, stakeholders, especially in the telecommunications sector, have called for the issuance of an executive order as an immediate solution. Several countries have, in the past or recently, deployed Executive Orders to address telecommunications challenges. This becomes a potent tool addressing pressing issues that require urgent attention, for which enacting new laws may delay. In the United States, for instance, the country signed its Executive Order for telecommunications EO 13010 on July 15, I996. The Order, among other things, protects its telecom infrastructure, seeing it as a national infrastructure that requires special protection from threats of any kind. In South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa December 2019 signed the Critical Infrastructure Protection Act, which repeals the apartheid-era National Keypoints Act of 1980 and provides for public-private cooperation in the identification and protection of critical infrastructure in which telecoms is central.

Last line

Government will need to take a cue from the stakeholders’ suggestions and come up with immediate action in form of an executive order, while working towards legislation and the deployment of technology to address the issues.

