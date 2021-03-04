Leveraging telecoms for economic growth

The latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) further confirmed the critical position of telecommunications in the nation’s economy. While many have attributed the success of the sector to efficient and effective regulation, stakeholders want government to do more in terms of infrastructure to harness the full potentials of technology. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

Since the liberalisation of the sector in 2001, telecommunications has continued to play significant roles in the lives of Nigerians and the nation’s economy. Today, every other sector of the economy is powered by telecoms, hence it is being referred to as the infrastructure of infrastructure. Consequently, the report of the fourth quarter 2020 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which showed telecoms as one of the drivers of the economy did not come as a surprise. According to the NBS report, telecommunications is one of the sectors whose performance lifted the country out of recession in the fourth quarter of 2020, contributing 12.45 per cent to the country’s GDP. The report showed that telecommunications & Information Services under Information and Communication grew by 17.64 per cent in Q4’20 from 17.36 per cent in Q3’20 and 10.26 per cent in Q4’19. Furthermore, agriculture, industries, and services sector, under which telecommunications is categorised, contributed 26.95 per cent, 18.77 per cent, and 54.28 per cent respectively. This is a pointer to the fact that telecommunications, trade, services, and crop production are the main drivers of Nigeria’s exit from recession.

Driving the digital economy

The telecommunications sector has, in the last five years been a major driver of the digital economy agenda of the Federal Government, as it has continued to provide the needed digital sinews that support the economy, especially during COVID-19 and its attendant restriction period. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, government institutions, businesses, and individuals have relied heavily on telecoms services to carry out their daily operations and official routines. In response to the increased demand, the telecoms regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) put a number of regulatory measures in place to ensure seamless fastestaccess by Nigerians to telecommunication services and protect against any adverse impact on the quality of service enjoyed by consumers. The steady growth of the telecoms sector over the years with its pervasive positive impact on all other sectors of the economy in terms of increased automation of processes and digital transformation in service delivery has been remarkable. The growth trend since 2015 has reawakened hope that the economic diversification dreams of the country may finally be a reality as the sector continues to energise significant economic activities in the services sector of the economy.

Effective regulation

Through an effective regulatory regime emplaced by the NCC under the leadership of its Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, telecoms investment grew from about $38 billion in 2015 to over $70 billion currently. Also, broadband penetration increased from 6 per cent in 2015 to 45.02 per cent in December 2020, indicating that 85.9 million Nigerians are now connected on 3G and 4G networks, which provide enhanced high-speed Internet that has continued to boost efficiency and increase productivity across the economic spectrum. Recent statistics also indicate that between 2015 and December 2020, active voice subscriptions have increased from 151 million to 204.6 million, with teledensity standing at 107.18 per cent. Basic active internet subscriptions grew from 90 million to 154.3 million during the period. The telecoms regulator had recently expressed commitment to its culture of quality regulation of the telecommunications industry that ensures a stable and robust sector that drives the digital economy agenda of the Federal Government and ultimately leads to the growth of the country’s GDP.

Stakeholders react

While attributing the performance of the telecom sector to the sound regulatory environment enthroned by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), stakeholders in the industry have called for strategic policy measures to sustain the growth.

Reacting to the development Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators (ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, hinged the growth on so many factors including the investor- friendly policy and regulatory environment championed by the leadership of NCC, the commitment of all stakeholders, consistent investment in network maintenance and expansion, and sacrifice by sector operators. To sustain this growth, the ALTON chairman said the country should continue to invest in network expansion and maintenance operations, access to foreign exchange to procure network critical equipment, consistency in policy, and policy environment. Adebayo said there should be access to spectrum and friendly policies around its allocation, assignment, and cooperation between the stakeholders. Also speaking, the immediate past President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) Mr. Olusola Teniola, said: “Telecoms industry has remained bullish owing to the quality of leadership at the helm of affairs at the Commission.” He added that NCC had become a reference point in the telecoms regulatory ecosystem in Africa and beyond. In the same vein, President of the National Association of Telecoms Subscribers of Nigeria (NATCOMS) Adeolu Ogunbajo, said the proactive regulatory approach of Danbatta has helped made telecoms “the oxygen that keeps economic activities afloat during the lockdowns and consumers are appreciative of the fact that the Commission, working with its supervising Ministry, didn’t allow the consumer to suffer serious disruption to quality of service and quality of experience.”

More investments required

Meanwhile, financial experts have projected more growth for the sector amidst the peculiar challenges of infrastructure in the country. According to investment analysts at Afrinvest, while there is an immediate worry over other sectors due to the impacts of the pandemic the telecoms sector is expected to remain resilient as the digital economy has boomed during the lockdown implemented to fight the virus. Afrinvest in its telecommunications industry report noted that the industry has remained the fastes growing, the most resilient, and the largest contributor to the country’s economic growth. Highlighting opportunities for growth in the sector, Afrinvest noted that with broadband penetration relatively low in Nigeria compared with peers such as South Africa and Egypt, more investments would be required and there are significant earnings prospects.

The 5G move

According to the NCC, while the contributions and achievements of the 3G and 4G technologies have been remarkable, the current and continuous increase in the development of new technologies and devices with the accompanying new service requirements creates a need for the development of technologies that can meet these requirements. These requirements include faster connectivity, enhanced mobile broadband, higher data capacity, reduced latency, and the infrastructure required to realise revolutionary innovations such as driverless cars, etc. “The mobile data traffic in Nigeria is on an upward trajectory, increasing exponentially year on year. There is thus the need for an effective and costefficient network expansion to ensure optimal support for this traffic growth,” the Commission stated. Cisco had predicted that by 2020, global mobile data traffic would have grown eightfold from 2015 to 2020, a compound annual growth rate of 53 per cent. This assertion is based on the higher flow rate of data, the advent of new systems and technologies such as the IoT and smart cities. A recent World Economic Forum report also concluded that 5G networks would contribute $13.2 trillion in economic value globally and generate 22.3 million jobs from direct network investments and residual services Accenture in a 2017 study concluded that 5G could create $500 billion in additional GDP and 3million jobs in the US through a $275 billion investment by telecom operators. A similar study by the European Commission estimated that the benefit of 5G in Europe would reach €113 billion per annum in four key sectors namely automotive, healthcare, transport, and energy, creating 2.3 million jobs. A global study commissioned by Qualcomm also concluded that 5G would enable $12.3 trillion of economic output by 2035 with the 5G value chain supporting 22 million jobs. The NCC had recently disclosed that the 5G goal in Nigeria is to ensure that the country becomes one of the leading nations with 5G technology deployed in a manner that is beneficial to all the stakeholders and contributes maximally to the Digital Economy Policy of the Federal Government.

Last line

Despite several challenges chief among which is inadequate infrastructure, telecoms have continued to impact the economy positively, propelled by the efficient regulatory regime put in place by the NCC. This goes to show that with adequate infrastructure, Nigeria’s economy would be better for it. The moves to deploy 5G also signal a positive omen for the nation’s economy as the technology will enable and create more jobs.

