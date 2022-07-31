Sports

Leverkusen crash out of German Cup

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Champions League club Bayer Leverkusen crashed out of the German Cup first round on Saturday, following their shock 4-3 loss to third division’s Elversberg.

The hosts took the lead three times in the first half after Leverkusen had twice pulled level.

Elversberg, newly promoted to the third division, refused to give up and bagged a fourth with Kevin Conrad’s 74th minute header.

Leverkusen, who had been wasteful up front especially in the first half and with big gaps at the back, only managed to pull a goal back through Patrik Schick in the 89th.

They failed to get past the first round of the competition for the first time in 11 years and they will need to raise their game next week when they face Borussia Dortmund in their Bundesliga opener.

Dortmund booked their German Cup second round ticket on Friday with a dominant 3-0 over third tier 1860 Munich.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Ligue 1: Mbappe, Neymar score hat-tricks as PSG thump Clermont

Posted on Author Reporter

    Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both scored hat-tricks as Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 6-1 thrashing of struggling Clermont on Saturday to move closer to winning Ligue 1. Mbappe, who has still not decided whether he will stay at PSG beyond this season, scored twice and had three assists in last weekend’s 5-1 rout […]
Sports

Sadio Mane leaves Liverpool for Bayern

Posted on Author Reporter

  Reigning African soccer king, Senegal’s Sadio Mane is set to become Bayern Munich’s third signing of the transfer window as he bids Liverpool farewell after six seasons. He is the latest signing at Bayern following the arrivals of Ajax pair Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazrouai, who both joined last week. Sadio Mane is leaving […]
Sports

La Liga El Clasico, Premier League and Serie A matches, Live on GOtv Max

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Viewers on GOtv can look forward to live football action from the 2020-21 Premier League, La Liga and Serie A seasons, with matches scheduled for 9-12 April, as SuperSport continues to provide quality sport programming for GOtv subscribers. This weekend’s Premier League action sees Liverpool looking for revenge when they host Aston Villa on Saturday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica