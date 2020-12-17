Levies: Telcos pay N14.6bn yearly to states, FCT

Lagos collects N4.7bn as taxes, fees

The 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) currently charge telecommunications companies a total sum of N14.6 billion annually, New Telegraph has learnt. These charges are paid to the relevant authorities across the states in form of taxies, permits, levies, and fees telecoms service providers. This amount reflects charges paid by only seven major operators in the industry, whose data were released.

The operators include MTN, Globacom, Airtel, 9mobile, IHS, VDT, and A.T.C. The charges, which the telecom operators have over the years been complaining about as exorbitant and duplicating in nature, have continued to increase across states, thus raising concerns that it may hinder the country’s digital growth. According to a report titled: ‘A Compendium of Taxes, Levies and Fees by State Governments on Telecoms Operators in Nigeria and its Effect on the National Digital Economy Agenda,’ published by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Lagos alone accounts for 32 per cent of the total charges across the country The state telecoms taxes, fees and levies imposed on the seven operators stood at N4.7 billion annually.

Other big collectors include Edo State, whose charges stood at N1.4 billion, followed by Delta State with a total of N1.3 billion fees and taxes. Kebbi State charges the operators least amount as its total bill for the operators stood N780, 000. The NCC’s report indicated that the higher the taxes, the higher the level of unserved area in a state, adding that taxes hinder the expansion of telecommunications industry towards areas that are unserved and as a result might hinder the achievement of digital economy.

“This is because the higher the unserved areas in any state or region, the longer it would take to achieve digital services in those areas, as the digital economy rides on the availability of network services in any given state and/or region.

“Moreover, permits have negative impact on unserved area which indicates that the higher the permits, the lower the level of unserved area. From intuition it can be seen that permits are usually for an expansion or investment phase, where a telecoms company might want to get permit to carry out some operation or begin a function within a specific area which could actually expand the area coverage of their services and therefore stands as a reduction factor for unserved area. Therefore, it should be expected that the more telecommunications operators apply for permits the more the unserved area should be reduced within each state,” the report stated.

This is, however, not the case with Lagos State, which collects the highest taxes from the telecommunications companies, yet has lower unserved area. The report attributed this to the fact that the state is the commercial hub of the country. According to the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, the issue of multiple taxation had been a recurrent decimal that needs executive order to address the situation. He said governments were in the habit of imposing taxes that have no bearing with telecoms operations such as Parking tax, Effluent Discharge tax, Social Service levy, PAYE tax, Right of Way tax, Sewage tax, Environmental/ Ecological tax, Hawking levy, Building Fitness levy, among several other taxes and levies.

Speaking on the implications of taxes on telecommunications, Adebayo said it would stifle economic growth. “Over-taxation has several consequences. Foremost, it necessarily limits Nigeria’s economic growth, because it directly limits telecoms operators’ expansion drive and thwarts sector investment and advancement. “This then limits digital inclusion and mobile penetration. As some of these taxes are passed on to consumers, the vicious cycle continues, as mobile/data usage falls, the government tax net remains narrow and revenue targets are not met,” Adebayo said. Meanwhile, the NCC’s report also called for a review of the government policy on taxation in Nigeria to give a reprieve to the telecommunications industry. “There is no better time than now for a review of the government policy on taxation in order for the overall socioeconomic benefits accruable to Nigeria through the telecommunications sector, to be fully realised.

“Government clearly has a right to impose taxes on businesses that operate and benefit from the public amenities, infrastructure and social services it provides. The expectation, however, is that a balance can be struck between the legitimate expectations of Government and the certainty and fairness businesses expect for them to pursue and achieve their business objectives.

“Uncertainties over taxes and levies affect investment decisions and the anticipated taxes and levies are expectedly built into the cost of services and products and ultimately passed on to subscribers.

